How To Get Tickets To Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Halloween is a year-round commitment. If you’re not already thinking about your costume in April, you’re doing it wrong (might I suggest Leo from the animated motion picture Leo?). Here’s one (very fun) way to celebrate spooky season: Halloween Horror Nights is returning to Universal Studios Florida for select nights from August 30 to November 3.

This year’s HHN is described as a “chilling new collection of horrifying experiences” with “10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida.”

The 2023 HHN haunted houses were themed around The Last of Us, Chucky, and Stranger Things, among others. Maybe Universal can borrow Abigail‘s blood cannon?

Single-night event tickets and Express Passes for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 are available for purchase now. They sell out quickly, so I would suggest not waiting. Upgrades are also available, including guided nighttime tours with V.I.P. access to the haunted houses. You can find out more information on Universal’s website.

The event dates are August 30-31; September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29; October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31; November 1-3. Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood will be revealed soon. Or should I say “revealed MOON”… because werewolves howl at the moon? (Where’s the Crypt Keeper when you need him?)