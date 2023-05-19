Hangout Music Festival Artists Share Their Festival Travel Essentials

If you’re a music fan — and literally, who isn’t? — what’s the absolute best way to kick off summer? A crowd-bouncing festival in the sun? Sipping Jay-Z’s Ace of Spades Champagne on the beach? Reminding all your friends that “WE’RE ALIVE AND LIFE IS AWESOME!” as various substances course through your veins? How about all of it? Because from May 19-21, the ultimate getaway for music fans is going down on the Gulf Coast at the Hangout Music Festival. And it promises to be something spectacular. Located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, this award-winning festival will host some of the biggest names in music — Flume, SZA, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Skrillex, Paramore, and much more. Better still, it’s all set against a stunning backdrop of seaside beach clubs with stage-side swimming pools, relaxing hammocks by the water, and a variety of VIP options. Super VIPs will have access to endless cocktails, shaded and elevated views of center stage, gourmet meals and much more. But don’t worry, general admin is also popping. When it comes to accommodations, Hangout has got it all covered with a range of lodging packages like beachfront suites with a view of the festival, villas, and hotel options. There’s a reason Hangout has earned its reputation as Pollstar’s “Music Festival of the Year” and consistently ranks as one of the best festivals in the US. In preparation for this year’s cabana extravaganza, we asked multiple artists on Hangout’s lineup to contribute their one touring or festival “essential” item – whether it’s something practical, quirky, or outlandish. With fest season officially entering full swing, check our behind the scenes artist essential list (as well as photos from last year’s Hangout Festival) to get the energy firing!

Jessie Murph “My one essential touring item is a scented candle. The specific candle changes all the time but I always make sure I have one with me when I’m on the road. Bouncing from hotel to hotel and green room to green room can be really taxing, but I’ve found that having something calming and soothing to bring into these spaces really helps it feel cozy and more like your own space.” The Maine “Bringing a little vibe and taste of home on tour is essential for me. Making my bunk my own little home has always brought a sense of comfort. Dressing it up with comics, photos, and some string lights brings a little calmness to the chaos of touring. It’s really the little things that can make waking up in a city you don’t know all that well a great way to start and finish your day.” – Garrett Nickelsen of The Maine

COIN “Nothing more refreshing than a mid-show antioxidant!” Meet Me @ The Altar “We would not survive on the road without Bose noise-canceling headphones. The van isn’t always the most relaxing environment, and it’s important we stay in a calm headspace when traveling to shows (especially since touring can involve a lot of unexpected obstacles and problem-solving.) Headphones help us keep the vibes right!” Elohim “One of my essentials/don’t leave the house/get on a plane or walk onstage without it is my peppermint oil! It helps me calm down and find my center. I put it under my nose on my wrists and on the back of my neck. The tingly feeling brings me back to earth and helps me get my feet settled on the ground.”

HoneyLuv “When I am on tour it’s a must that I have my OUD’s. That’s right, perfume. I have to smell good while delivering the grooves. It’s all a part of the act.” Nostalgix “An item I can’t travel without is my ‘Hot Girls Love House Music’ hat. After doing super late shows, then heading to the airport a few hours after to go perform in the next city I always like to rock a hat so no one can tell that I haven’t slept. It keeps me looking cute, and bright cause of the neon pink. It’s my go to hat for flying, or going to soundcheck. Also… Hot Girls Love House Music, soooo you know I gotta spread the message.”