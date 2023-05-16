If you’re a small business owner who has used the phrase “Taco Tuesday” to advertise your super dope taco night, watch out — you’re opening yourself up to legal action against Taco John’s, who has apparently trademarked the phrase. Luckily, for all of us who love the phrase, Taco Bell today petitioned the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel the trademark.

Yes, that’s right, Taco Bell has decided to wage a war for “Taco Tuesday.” On a Tuesday. While serving tacos. It’s poetic justice.

We can’t be alone in thinking that the idea of any entity trademarking the phrase “Taco Tuesday” is ridiculous. It’s like your uncle Terry, who tells you every Thanksgiving without fail “Bro, you know ‘talk to the hand?’ Well, I invented that!’” Sure, Terry. Sure you did.

As ridiculous as it is, Taco John’s, a Wyoming-based taco chain, has owned the trademark since 1989 in 49 states excluding New Jersey, where the phrase is owned by another small business, Gregory’s. And the brand is pretty litigious about it too, Axios reports that Taco John’s lawyers have sent cease-and-desist letters to restaurants and even media outlets for using the term. Taco Bell’s petition calls for the cancellation of both Taco John’s and Gregory’s trademark and believes “‘Taco Tuesday’ should belong to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos.”

We wholeheartedly agree! Fight that good fight, Taco Bell. And bring back the beef meximelt while you’re at it!