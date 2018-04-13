Shutterstock

If anything has been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt in the technological age in which we live, it’s that the internet does not forget. No matter what the issue, no matter how small the minutiae, someone will always come through with receipts. Heinz is learning this the hard way on the heels of the introduction of their latest product — mayo fused with ketchup, a.k.a “mayochup.”

They’ve yet to launch the new product, but they ran a poll on whether or not they should release it in the United States.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

People gave enough “yes” votes to release it here, but not before reminding Heinz they weren’t the first to create a mayonnaise and ketchup concoction and bottle it.

Its in stores. Its called Russian dressing — Sumwun (@Sumwun7) April 12, 2018

Utah was especially aggravated about this massive, galvanizing issue.

This is Fry Sauce. Wtf is Mayochup — Lambozoid ☃️ (@LivingLele) April 11, 2018

No it’s pronounced ‘fry sauce’ and has been around forever in Utah. — Landon (@landonshill) April 12, 2018

Except it’s existed in Utah as fry sauce for at least the 20 years. Is fry sauce copyrighted? Is there a reason you can’t use the right name?? — Lisa (@MrsForCute) April 12, 2018