Here’s How To Score Five Hot Dogs From Sonic For $5, Today Only

Today, Thursday, November 14th, Sonic will be serving up $1 hot dogs all day long with a limit of six dogs per person. That’s a lot of dogs for one person to eat, so share some with your dawgs, or, your actual dogs, or roll up with your friends and take home five each and hold your very own hot dog eating contest. We support your best life in whatever form that takes.

Why is Sonic offering $1 dogs? No special reason — it’s not National Hot Dog Day and Sonic doesn’t have anything new to promote — but hey do we need a reason to get excited about cheap hot dogs? Nope, and we have a feeling you don’t either. Since you know, you’re a human being with tastebuds and an appetite.

For today only, the deal gives you the choice between the All-American or Chili Cheese Coney 6-inch hot dogs. Both hot dogs are beef-based with the All-American topped with yellow mustard, chopped onions, ketchup and relish, and the Chili Cheese Coney taking a literal approach with a combination of warm Sonic chili and melted cheddar cheese.

If you're really feeling the spirit, wash your dogs down with a nice cold beer.

Here’s looking at you Friday, what you got?