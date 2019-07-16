Unsplash

If you’re an emerging author looking to find the right time to get started on that future best-seller, this writer’s contest from Boston’s Hotel Commonwealth might just give you that opportunity. The Hotel Commonwealth’s Writers in Residence Reading Suite Contest sees the Kenmore Square hotel joining forces with local novelist and bestselling author Ben Mezrich for a contest that can score you a two weeks stay in the Hotel Commonwealth’s own Ben Mezrich Reading Suite this winter, which should give you all the necessary peace, quiet, and architectural inspiration you need to get focused on penning your novel.

The contest asks that you submit a 500-word or less writing sample along with a 100-word or less description and proposal of your work. All qualified submissions will then be evaluated by a local panel consisting of members of the Boston Book Festival, the Hotel Commonwealth, and Ben Mezrich himself. One local winner will enjoy a two-week residency at the hotel in the Ben Mezrich Reading Suite, as well as the opportunity to present their manuscript at a fall reading along with other authors.

It should be noted that this contest is aimed at emerging authors, so applicants should not have any published books, and submitted work that has been previously published elsewhere will be disqualified. Applicants must also be legal and current residents of the US as well at least 21 years of age. Submissions are limited to one proposal per person.

If this sounds like a fit for you, be sure to head over to the Hotel Commonwealth’s Writers In Residence contest page, and submit your work. It sounds like a solid opportunity for aspiring writers out there, so if you fit the bill give it a chance! Honestly, you have nothing to lose and considering there is no submission fee — this is one of the few writing contests that won’t cost you anything.