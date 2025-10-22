Towering palms. Hand-painted tiles. A hush you can actually hear. And the warmest pool that’s not officially labeled a “hot tub.”

Tropicana Los Cabos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton sits right off Plaza Mijares in the historic center in Los Cabos (the quieter, more culture-forward “Cabo” — just up the road from Cabo San Lucas). Meaning you can dip into town and then slip back to pool lounging in about ten steps.

Galleries and cafes are at your door; beaches and the bird-rich estuary are close enough to fold into your mornings. The property was freshly reimagined in 2024 as a 70-room boutique — two restaurants, two bars, a heated pool, and a small wellness program with yoga, Tibetan singing bowls, and massages.

WHY IT’S AWESOME

You get town and tranquil in the same frame. The hotel’s hacienda bones face inward to a leafy courtyard and heated pool; step outside and you’re in the arts district grid — Obregón, Morelos, Guerrero — where Thursday night Art Walk takes over from November to June. It’s the right base if you want San José’s human-scale streets plus easy drives to the Cabo corridor’s best beaches.

And the surrounding nature is full on, too: the Estero San José (the city’s protected estuary and bird sanctuary) is a simple add-on to your day — a mellow walk or short ride from the plaza — with boardwalk paths and legit birdwatching. Surfy Costa Azul and swimmable Palmilla sit down the coast when you crave sand and sea.

And if you want to party — that can certainly be found in the area: both in Los Cabos and at some of the beachside adult-only hotels.

IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK

Cocina de Las Californias — The signature room leans “farm-to-table” and cooks through the culinary heritage of the Californias; think regional sourcing and a menu built to linger. Service is warm and the entire menu is cleverly imagined. Don’t you dare miss the cocktail program or the lush desserts.

El Patio — A Baja-Mediterranean terrace built around wheat, wine, olive oil, and catch-of-the-day. It’s the al-fresco spot you’ll naturally gravitate toward before an art stroll.