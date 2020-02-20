Can you feel it? Spring Break party season is looming over us all as we barrel through the final stretch of winter towards days filled with pool parties, music festivals, and indulging in all sorts of craft cocktails and cans of claws. Because the American university system is kind of strange, spring break tends to fall throughout the months of February, March, and April. That’s actually good news because, according to the travel booking experts at Hopper, airfare during this year’s spring break season is the lowest its been in four years. This means now is the time to get out there and make sure your SPRRAAAAANG BREEEEEEEAK is a legit vacation worth remembering.

Hopper analyzed an archive of over one billion flight prices and a real-time feed of current airfare pricing to develop a few tips for ensuring you get the cheapest flights possible, and we picked out the best points to help make sure you’re optimizing your spending and getting the most out of your travel. For Hopper’s full guide, click here.

When You Buy Is Important

If you’ve already decided you’re taking a trip this year, what are you waiting for? Booking your flights as early as possible is one of the most sure-fire ways to save on airfare. Hopper suggests booking at least three weeks in advance for domestic flights, anytime after that and you can expect the price to raise about $11 per day. For international flights you should book earlier than four weeks in advance, otherwise, you can expect prices to rise a whopping $16 per day at the minimum.

Why would you play yourself like that?

The Day You Fly Makes A Difference

It’s no surprise that the weekend is the most expensive time to fly, but you shouldn’t assume that every weekday is priced equally. Hopper’s data points to Tuesdays and Wednesdays as the cheapest days to fly, with savings of up to 18 percent off domestic peak prices, and seven percent off international peak prices simply for booking on those days. Another benefit is you’ll be dealing with a much less crowded airport.

Cheaper flights and fewer people? What a gift!

Prime Spring Break Season Is Still More Pricey

Make no mistake, just because airfare is trending cheap, it’s still going to get pricey during the prime spring break period. If you book early you can expect to pay an average of $246 round trip for domestic flights and $601 round-trip for international flights.