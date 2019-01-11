Learning how to cook a steak to perfection is a long road. It takes a few tools that are, kind of, essential. It also demands prime ingredients. There’s no getting around this. And, as always, a perfect dish takes patience and practice. A great steak lives and dies by temperatures: Room temp, searing temp, pan temp, internal temp, etc. It’s … a lot. But, it’s in that matrix of temperatures that you’ll either soar to succulent heights or crash and burn into the leathery depths.
So, here’s what you need to know to cook a perfect steak. One, get the right tools. You need a cast iron skillet. Grilling a steak is fine and all but the sear you get from the skillet and the safe haven it provides for the fats to mingle is crucial to flavor and texture. Next, season generously. Take this as a litmus: Most folks who’ve worked a long time in pro kitchens will always tell you that the average layperson would be shook if they knew who much salt we actually use in the back of the house. So salt it a lot. Use a lot of pepper too.
Lastly, cooking the steak comes down to a little technique. You need to sear it at an amazingly high heat, lower that heat, and, then, cook the steak while basting it in butter. Then it has to rest. If you don’t rest it, forget it. From there, the way you sauce or not is totally up to you. I’ve included an au Poivre here because that’s what I was in the mood for but, really, it’s up to you.
Let’s dive in and cook the perfect ribeye.
I: Ingredients
I made a promise to myself to eat more wild foods in 2019. So, I’m using a 300g/10-oz. bison ribeye cut. This is a serving for two people. If you can’t source bison, by all means, use grass-fed beef.
I got a huge whole ribeye section around the first of the year. I cut a whole bunch of steaks off and left a nice portion to do a Bison Prime Rib. I generally salt my steaks and vacuum seal them before they go in the freezer. I believe that this gives the meat a richer feel. If you don’t have time to salt, seal, and freeze your steaks, don’t worry. If you’re interested, give it try. I think you’ll like it.
Not a fan of finishing in the oven? After searing, I usually transition my skillet to a 500 degree oven for a total of 5-6 minutes(depending on steak size), flipping once in between. That’s pretty much a dead-on medium rare with my oven. I’ll give it an extra 2 minutes for anyone who is from the terrible land of mostly done meat.
Of course, I like a grill even better, but that’s often not an option.
I do the oven cook maybe a quarter of the time. For me, I love being able to baste in butter and aromatics. Plus, I think if you’re starting off, keeping everything on one cooking surface makes things a little easier…
I’m really getting into big flame grilling for bison. Unfortunately, I don’t have a lot of space (or money) to do it all the time…
What’s your go-to sauce???
Honestly, I don’t usually sauce steaks. I’ve done wine reductions, the occasional compound butter, but, for me, a good, thick, salty steak with some garlic and a bit of herbaciousness is king. That said, I have to imagine bison is a lot less fatty, so I can see why a pan sauce might really be the thing.
Dude. Beautiful! Pan sauce looks tasty.
I’m partial to New York steak cuts because they’re sort of a uniform consistency throughout – with rib-eyes I’m never sure where to poke to gauge doneness…the outside ring is different from the eye. But I may have to buy a bison rib eye to try this out.
A bison prime rib sounds amazing. How did that turn out? Bison is leaner than beef, isn’t it? How does that translate to rib roast? I’d imagine pretty well – that’s my complaint about prime rib often is just the big glut of fat. I imagine a leaner, slightly gamier meat would be amazing – I’m definitely intrigued.
Thanks!
I’m finding the bison to have very close fat content on the ribeye section. It fades out a bit faster as you near the tail, otherwise, it’s hard to find the difference. I’m using Canadian stuff here, so maybe they’re a little hardier this time of year?
For the roast, I do 4 hours in the sous vide at 136F. Then I take it out and reverse sear it in butter. The best part is that you get so much jus in the bag that’s just so good. (I also truss it and season with garlic powder, alpine salt, and cracked pepper … sometimes I add some aromatics)
It’s perfection.
Also – wouldn’t this go great with a smoked porter? I think Uproxx made my menu for Sunday dinner.
Hahaha! Perfect!