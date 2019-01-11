Learning how to cook a steak to perfection is a long road. It takes a few tools that are, kind of, essential. It also demands prime ingredients. There’s no getting around this. And, as always, a perfect dish takes patience and practice. A great steak lives and dies by temperatures: Room temp, searing temp, pan temp, internal temp, etc. It’s … a lot. But, it’s in that matrix of temperatures that you’ll either soar to succulent heights or crash and burn into the leathery depths.
So, here’s what you need to know to cook a perfect steak. One, get the right tools. You need a cast iron skillet. Grilling a steak is fine and all but the sear you get from the skillet and the safe haven it provides for the fats to mingle is crucial to flavor and texture. Next, season generously. Take this as a litmus: Most folks who’ve worked a long time in pro kitchens will always tell you that the average layperson would be shook if they knew who much salt we actually use in the back of the house. So salt it a lot. Use a lot of pepper too.
Lastly, cooking the steak comes down to a little technique. You need to sear it at an amazingly high heat, lower that heat, and, then, cook the steak while basting it in butter. Then it has to rest. If you don’t rest it, forget it. From there, the way you sauce or not is totally up to you. I’ve included an au Poivre here because that’s what I was in the mood for but, really, it’s up to you.
Let’s dive in and cook the perfect ribeye.
I: Ingredients
I made a promise to myself to eat more wild foods in 2019. So, I’m using a 300g/10-oz. bison ribeye cut. This is a serving for two people. If you can’t source bison, by all means, use grass-fed beef.
I got a huge whole ribeye section around the first of the year. I cut a whole bunch of steaks off and left a nice portion to do a Bison Prime Rib. I generally salt my steaks and vacuum seal them before they go in the freezer. I believe that this gives the meat a richer feel. If you don’t have time to salt, seal, and freeze your steaks, don’t worry. If you’re interested, give it try. I think you’ll like it.
Not a fan of finishing in the oven? After searing, I usually transition my skillet to a 500 degree oven for a total of 5-6 minutes(depending on steak size), flipping once in between. That’s pretty much a dead-on medium rare with my oven. I’ll give it an extra 2 minutes for anyone who is from the terrible land of mostly done meat.
Of course, I like a grill even better, but that’s often not an option.
I do the oven cook maybe a quarter of the time. For me, I love being able to baste in butter and aromatics. Plus, I think if you’re starting off, keeping everything on one cooking surface makes things a little easier…
I’m really getting into big flame grilling for bison. Unfortunately, I don’t have a lot of space (or money) to do it all the time…
What’s your go-to sauce???
Honestly, I don’t usually sauce steaks. I’ve done wine reductions, the occasional compound butter, but, for me, a good, thick, salty steak with some garlic and a bit of herbaciousness is king. That said, I have to imagine bison is a lot less fatty, so I can see why a pan sauce might really be the thing.
Dude. Beautiful! Pan sauce looks tasty.
I’m partial to New York steak cuts because they’re sort of a uniform consistency throughout – with rib-eyes I’m never sure where to poke to gauge doneness…the outside ring is different from the eye. But I may have to buy a bison rib eye to try this out.
A bison prime rib sounds amazing. How did that turn out? Bison is leaner than beef, isn’t it? How does that translate to rib roast? I’d imagine pretty well – that’s my complaint about prime rib often is just the big glut of fat. I imagine a leaner, slightly gamier meat would be amazing – I’m definitely intrigued.
Thanks!
I’m finding the bison to have very close fat content on the ribeye section. It fades out a bit faster as you near the tail, otherwise, it’s hard to find the difference. I’m using Canadian stuff here, so maybe they’re a little hardier this time of year?
For the roast, I do 4 hours in the sous vide at 136F. Then I take it out and reverse sear it in butter. The best part is that you get so much jus in the bag that’s just so good. (I also truss it and season with garlic powder, alpine salt, and cracked pepper … sometimes I add some aromatics)
It’s perfection.
Speaking of the sous vide, I just got one for Christmas, but I’m a little gun shy about using it. Would love to see a few more of your suggestions/recipes using a sous vide in future articles.
@Steve Bramucci
Also – wouldn’t this go great with a smoked porter? I think Uproxx made my menu for Sunday dinner.
Hahaha! Perfect!
Or an old school dry/bitter IPA to cut through the rich sauce and steak.
Really enjoying the classic simplicity of these articles Zach. No joke – this was mouth watering. Not too different that what I’ll do at home but I tend to avoid sauces maybe 75% of the time.
Making me really rethink my lemon garlic chicken and egg noodles plan for tonight :-)
Honestly. This steak didn’t need sauce. I usually just go with the butter. But winter. Peppercorns. Couldn’t help myself.
This is very similar to my go to steak prep technique. I may enjoy it more in a cast iron skillet than grilling at this point (I am from the South, after all). I do agree with @wordweary that I usually don’t do sauces, but Zach you might have changed my mind. That looks amazing!
Thanks! Get the skillet
What is with this American insistence of putting butter on every goddamn thing? Other than that, looks great Zach. Did I miss the last food challenge again?
Hey now! I legit used to go to Canada for butter. Fraser Valley BC all day.
Did you catch the Christmas Desserts with Padma???
Bah, I was too busy Christmasing to notice that one I guess. What’s next? I’d like to see you guys have a poutine challenge.
@Al Stop putting mayonnaise on everything and we can talk.
@Al @wordweary Can’t we just compromise and put butter AND mayonnaise on everything? Again, sorry, but I’m from the US South and this is more common than you’d think.
@wordweary I hereby swear to give up my mayo to @Fitz-Hume who apparently lives in some sort of alternate fat-laden reality. That said about condiments, I think we can all agree that only sociopaths put ketchup on their steak.
@Al Proposal accepted. I will be checking for compliance the next time I am in CA.
@wordweary better make it quick, we are nearly finished planting our privacy hedge along the northern border.
Some say that hedges are antiquated, but some things just work. Consider the topiary maze.
@Al Thanks for the mayo. It’s like the humans from Wall-E here in the south. And I feel the same way about ketchup and A-1. My mom buys an expensive tenderloin every Christmas and I prepare it medium rare (as you should) and then my heathen nephews slather it in A-1. The horror.
@Fitz-Hume What happened when the police arrived? Were they in time? WAS THE MEAT OK?
Love this convo!
I have one single quibble. It comes from someone who hasn’t cooked at the levels Zach has, but who has written about very high-level food. It is this: I am of the belief that you don’t sauce a steak directly unless it is flank steak or some lesser cut of meat. The idea is that the sauce can be utilized by the diner at their lesuire. I would have changed or made an editor’s note, but there was a photo so it seemed like we were committed.
I reserve the right to pivot my stance if Zach cooks a steak for me next time he’s in town, but he’s been reserving all his steak cooking for Jarret, our publisher.
*mumbles vague agreement with mouthful of Zach’s meat-n-sauce*
Steve, this is a particularly conniving way to get Zach to make you a steak. Kudos.
I assume we’re all just letting @Torgo say “mouthful of Zach’s meat-n-sauce” go because we all want an invitation to Zach’s meat party?
@Fitz-Hume I thought it was so beautiful but so delicate that a breath of comment might destroy it forever. Unlike “Zach’s Meat Party”…Everyone knows Zach’s meat party goes on as long as it has to.
(Because there ain’t no party like Zach’s meat party cause Zach’s meat party don’t stop)
First, y’all are invited to my meat party.
Second, I sauce my steak the way I like! Also, bison needs a good application of sauce imo. Asking for sauce on the side is like asking for dressing on the side of a salad. I know how to dress shit motherfucker! ;-)
Here’s how you cook a steak. Four ingredients. Steak, salt, pepper, veggie oil. Cook on high heat in a cast iron skillet turning once. That. Is. It.
Aside from the veggie oil (he would definitely use some sort of animal fat renderings), this is very Ron Swanson of you, and I applaud you sir.
@artvandelay3 I’m there with everything but the veggie oil.
The biggest factor of a good steak is the right steak. If you can’t get a good one, don’t bother to grill it. Put it in the crock pot after a hard braise with some mushrooms and beef gravy.
A rib-eye, porterhouse, T-bone, or new york cut, in that order of preference. Grill it. A little garlic salt and pepper. Pat of butter to finish.
Do you get into compound butters? I had a candied chanterelle compound butter on a steak recently and it popped!
Why not just season with smoked salt and grains of paradise, start a parrilla with your driest wood and decent breeze, let the wood burn down for 3-6 hours and then char each side… I mean, if you’re cooking anyway.