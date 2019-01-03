The Definitive Guide To Buying Cheap Flights In 2019

Getty Image

Flights are going to be cheap in 2019. In fact, flights are cheap right now. What’s up, shoulder season?! Flight watchers like Hopper have January flights dropping by up to three percent this month and slowly rising again, starting in February. But it’s not as simple as logging onto your favorite airline’s webpage and just paying 50 bucks to get across the country.

While flights around the world are currently priced more aggressively than ever, you have to shop these flights. To score incredible deals you’ll want to keep a keen eye on sales via flight aggregators. You have to be smart about when you buy a flight (no, we don’t mean hitting “purchase” on Tuesdays, that’s a well-debunked myth). You also have to stop procrastinating and sign up for loyalty programs and switch to travel-focused credit cards for purchases; otherwise, a lot of this is just idle talk.

If you’re looking for that amazingly cheap flight in 2019, then follow the advice below. You will find a great deal. You can get those prime upgrades. The open road is waiting for you.

FOLLOW THE RIGHT TWITTER FEEDS, CHEAP FLIGHT LISTS, AND SET UP ALERTS

This is the most important step by far. Real talk: You can have all the right credit cards and loyalty programs. You can check on the price of your dream vacation every week. That’s simply not good enough to score a cheap flight. As a civilian who has to work, sleep, and do shit besides spending all day and night looking up flight prices you are never going to be on at the right moment to score that cheap flight deal.

Luckily, we live in a world where valiant folks are running feeds and websites devoted to being on top of flight prices all day and night. Twitter feeds like Airfare Watchdog and Scotts Flights are crucial to getting pinged with great flight deals literally all day every day. Websites from professional travelers like God Save The Points also offer great tips and deals on flights in an almost constant stream.

At the end of the day, the best (right now) is Secret Flying. Follow their Twitter and Instagram for a constant stream of deals all over the world. Set up those alerts for your dream destinations and your home airport. Before too long, something will pop. We’re also fond of Uproxx’s own Cheap Flights page, which rounds up the cheapest flights and best deals of the week, every week on Travel Tuesdays.

The point here is: Follow the people and apps that are watching the prices and be ready to pounce when you see that crazy cheap deal.

How to Use Google Flights to Find Cheap Flights https://t.co/G2jOjJ945a #traveltuesday — Scott’s Cheap Flights (@scottsflights) January 1, 2019