Jesus Vega

It’s hard to find time to get a haircut when you work seven days a week.

I learned this the hard way; hustling between two separate jobs that eat up the vast majority of my waking hours during the summer, I tend to start looking grizzly — think “Jay-Z in album mode.” I simply don’t always have the time to keep my hair looking sharp — there are only so many hours in the day after all. To be honest, the best option is for me to just do it myself. Unfortunately, this involves a certain level of risk for a novice.

However, looking unkempt isn’t much of an alternative, so I decided it was time I learned to cut my own hair. They say “the steadiest hands are our own,” and I figured it was worth a shot. Besides, not only can cutting your own hair be a huge time-saver, but if you nail it you get to feel a sense of accomplishment on top of leveling-up your look.

To find out the best way to keep my fade tight, I straight up left work to talk to an expert — a friend of mine who always seems to be able to tell a tight fade from a whack one and has cut his own hair for the last decade and a half, Jesus Vega, or Jesse, as he’s known to friends and family.

Incidentally, he was more than happy to help me out with some hard-earned tips and guidance on cutting my own hair.