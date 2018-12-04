Bartenders Explain How To Chat Someone Up Without Looking Like A Creep

Getty Images

There never seems to be a bad time of year for a visit to your local watering hole. In the summer, you can sit outside and slowly sip wine, beer, and cocktails on a sunny patio or deck. In the winter, the bar is a great respite from the chilly weather and hordes of mall bargain shoppers. It’s also an ideal place to meet someone interesting and share a few cocktails. That is, if you know how to keep it fun and not edge into awkwardness (or worse, predatory behavior).

Obviously, there’s a wrong way and a right way to chat someone up at your local watering hole. It’s your responsibility to learn this and respect the boundaries of others. To help, we decided to ask the brave souls who have to witness our lovelorn fumblings — bartenders — for advice. Find all of their answers below.

Don’t be too drunk

Dave Bach, general manager at Sierra Gold in Las Vegas

“Is there a non-creepy way of hitting on someone at a bar? Crack a joke, make eye contact and hope they’ll keep talking with you. Just make sure you’re not too drunk – that will make you look like a creep no matter what.”