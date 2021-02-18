Making The Perfect Highball — A Quick Guide

Learning how to make a highball is pretty easy. At its core, a classic highball is blended scotch and fizzy mineral water in a highball glass over ice. That’s it, lesson over.

I kid, I kid.

Sure, you can just throw some blended scotch, ice, and water in a glass and go about your business. But to truly “get” this mixed drink, you need to dial it in a little more than that. The most important aspect — I’d argue even more important than the scotch you’re using — is to chill your glass, water, and whisky first. I’ve been in bars where they also keep the barspoons and jiggers in a freezer drawer, too.

The idea behind all this chilling is that when everything is already ice-cold, a special bit of alchemy takes place. Suddenly, you get a wholly unique flavor and textural experience from these three simple ingredients. The cold whisky has its own viscous texture that’s sort of amped up by the bubbles in the cold water, which bring the flavors to the surface of the drink.

If you try a highball like this, you will taste a difference. But since we’re only talking about mixing blended whisky with some water and ice (even at its most complicated, it’s easy), I’m going to take this one step further. I’m making three different highballs today, to decide if the extra cash for the higher-end bottles is really worth it with a mixed drink like this.

I’m starting with Johnnie Walker Black (the classic choice for a highball). Then I’m trying the same application with Johnnie Green (our favorite expression of the whole Johnnie Walker line). Finally, I’m going a little crazy and mixing a highball with Johnnie Walker Blue (I was lucky enough to snag their beautiful new Year of the Ox Limited Edition over the Lunar New Year).

Yes, I’m mixing a $200+ bottle of scotch into a mixed drink … for science! To test if the “good stuff” keeps its impact when you treat it like the “cheap stuff.” Let’s get mixing!