This Illustrator Uses New Technology To Make Her Drawings Come To Life

Rebecca Mock’s illustrations have been featured in The New Yorker, Time, Politico, and The New York Times. Known for her hand-drawn, complicated, and detail-rich GIFs, Mock is able to tell a story using only a few movements. In her work, mundane items — a man laying on a chair, a tea kettle going off, a light swaying — are infused with depth and mystery. These everyday moments become extraordinary.

“I’ve worked with 100 illustrators in my career,” Len Small, The Art Director for Columbia Magazine says, “And Rebecca is one of the top people I would go to for an assignment.”

Because her work is so unique, Mock is in high demand. Recently, Google commissioned her to make an illustrated GIF for the project, “The Aftershocks.” She was to design a room that was shaking after an Italian earthquake. And while Mock is always looking to push the limits of what’s possible in her work, this was the most complicated project she had ever taken on. It involved layer after layer of intricate design and many moving parts.

With Mock’s current computer, that kind of design caused lag and freezing. In the past, for big projects, she had to add in hours of time just sitting around — waiting for things to load. That’s time that felt unnecessarily wasted.

