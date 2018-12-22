Millennials are the most cash-strapped generation in generations. Crippled by student loan debt and an abusive job market, they’re unable to buy houses, cars, and many of the other big basics their parents could afford at their age. So when CNBC posted a pie chart, breaking down the budget of a successful 25-year-old who makes an appalling $100,000 a year and is “excellent with money,” it, well…no, it didn’t go well.
Some items that rankled the internet’s nerves: The millennial in question was paying relatively nothing in rent. He had a house cleaner. His groceries were $400 a month. His cell phone bill was $40. And he somehow was comfortable enough to donate $615 12 times a year.
Those who actually clicked on the link and read the article in question learned this was not necessarily meant to be representative of this person’s generation. The subject in question was abnormally successful: A Boston-based entrepreneur, who went into business for himself and works appallingly long hours to make what he does. Good on him! But not good on the CNBC social media manager, whose attached pie chart image wound up being misleading.
Forty dollars a month for a cell phone is seen to be as rare as a unicorn? Do these guys not know about Tracfone? Hell, right now I’m on a twenty five dollar unlimited card.
If you’re in a large urban area then a pay-as-you-o plan isn’t a big deal. I’ve thought about it, but I drive all over the state and getting stuck in the middle of nowhere with zero cell reception is a nightmare I’d like to avoid.