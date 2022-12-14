All I ever wanted was the ultimate Sicilian Spring Break: to eat at the overloaded buffet, to crush my Vespa driver, to sip the finest wine while watching Mt. Etna erupt, to have an affair with a rich lady in a cove, and to drown after falling off a boat… In short, to be like the cast of the White Lotus. As soon as the season finale concluded, I shattered my piggy bank, booked a flight to Sicily, and went online to find a room at the iconic Four Seasons San Domenico Palace (the hotel where filming took place).
Sadly, I soon realized that I wasn’t the only one with that dream. My heart was broken — the entire hotel was booked for the Spring of 2023.
Luckily, I still had my flight and a mind full of questions: 1) How could Valentina find an empty room for affairs so easily, why didn’t she just hook up in the chapel like a normal person? 2) Is the San Domenico the only luxury option in Taormina? And 3) can I still live out my White Lotus Spring Break fantasy this year?
The answer is “Yes, I can. And so can you.” Here are some options.
I — The Grand Hotel Timeo
When choosing the grandest hotel in Taormina, most are going to pick San Domenico Palace, hence the predicament, but Taormina has some other five-star gems. First up is The Grand Hotel Timeo.
The first hotel ever built in Taormina; this place has a ton of history. Christ, right next to the property is The Teatro Antico — an ancient amphitheater older than that qualifier. The hotel shows off a “Feng Shui” of lush magnolia gardens and mythic stone architecture, really honing in the vibe of the White Lotus title sequence.
Accommodations:
Room prices are similar to the luxury San Domenico Palace. A standard villa will cost around 800$ a night while a deluxe sea view suite will cost around $2,000 a night and more, adjoining door latches included.
Dining:
Just like the San Domenico Palace, The Grand Hotel Timeo boasts a Michelin restaurant in Otto Geleng. Each evening only sixteen guests get to enjoy Executive Chef Roberto Toro’s unique take on Mediterranean cuisine while overlooking an exquisite view of Mt. Etna from high in the hills.
Pool:
The Grand Hotel Timeo offers a heated panoramic swimming pool serving drinks, cocktails, and snacks. Not only does it offer an ocean view, but this pool is also surrounded by enchanting foliage that mirrors the palazzo in Noto that Harper and Daphne adventured to in episode three.
II — Villa Sant’ Andrea
For a more coastal experience to match the cabana scenes and mid-ocean spars, there’s a spectacular option in Villa Sant’ Andrea. Nestled in the secluded Mazzaró Bay, this hotel was once a posh English family’s secret hideaway (did they sell it after a plot to murder a rich lady backfired? It’s possible!), and the attitude has remained the same. The hotel has hosted Winston Churchill, Francis Ford Coppola, and Burt Lancaster.
Accommodation:
Here there is much variety as a standard sea view room will cost around $600 with breakfast. Yes, it’s a luxury buffet! On the higher end, an elegant tiled and marble columned suite with a private pool will go for about $5-6,000.
Dining:
The gentle azure Ionian Sea lies right below Ristorante San Andrea, a highly sought-after restaurant with a menu boasting Mediterranean-inspired selections like beef tomato carpaccio, purple eggplant parmigiana, bronze-drawn spaghetti with Ganzirri clams, and bronte pistachio-crusted rack of lamb.
Pool:
While a pool is on the cards, the real selling point is to enjoy their private beach in a cabana that includes a comfortable sofa, minibar, tented veranda, and two sun loungers (Rocco! The beach club!). After basking in the sun, there’s a wellness center to exfoliate, soothe, and breathe in aromatic Sicilian herbs while the rest of the guests bicker, ruminate, and plot.
III — Hotel Villa Belvedere
One last option is a boutique hotel. While only four stars, Villa Belvedere has garnered praise and near perfect reviews from virtually every guest, some even claiming that four stars don’t do the place justice.
Built in 1902, with exquisite rooms, an incredible ocean view, amazing Sicilian hospitality, and within walking distance to Taormina’s cultural center, this could be the dark horse in achieving the White Lotus fantasy without having to break the bank.
Accommodation:
Here’s where this hotel stands out. For $300-500 a night, one can find equivalent comfort offered by the previous hotels in a charming room with a balcony and ocean view. All for a more modest price. However, their flagship experience, the private Villa Maddalena is a step up. It blends luxury and Sicilian tradition harmoniously in a two-story “cozy spa lounge” with terrace access, unique decorations, and an archway of Sicilian brick.
And those ominous sculptures! That’s what a White Lotus Fantasy is all about.
Dining:
On a panoramic terrace, this is a wonderful place to enjoy sparkling wine, fresh pastries, and a rich buffet of traditional dishes a la carte. Another buffet! In the evening the bartenders go crazy concocting cocktails of Sicilian liquors, local red oranges, Etna Gin, and juniper.
While not boasting a Michelin star, this is the perfect incentive to get out on the town and see what Taormina has to offer for dining — something the White Lotus guests were heavily critiqued for not doing.
More:
A beautiful pool overlooks the sea from high up, with the bar and restaurant handily a step away, but the villa should serve as a headquarters for outings into the town, rather than a place to spend most of the day.
The Final Verdict:
There are plenty of options to make The White Lotus fantasy a reality. Personally, the Villa Sant’ Andrea seems the most fun to really replicate the shenanigans of the show. And of course, you can always wait for the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace to open up a little. It really depends on your price range and whether your budget leaves you the flexibility to drop $50K getting scammed by a very stylish escort.