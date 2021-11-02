Hazmat whiskeys occupy a pretty small niche in the whiskey world. There are only a few bourbons that hit ABVs over 120. Even then, most bottles tap out at around 130-136 proof (or 65 to 68 percent). And, generally speaking, those whiskeys are heat bombs first and foremost with the nose and palate often getting lost in the shuffle.

Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher and Assistant Distiller Lexie Phillips wanted to break that pattern. So they went a different route with their latest high-proof release. And what a fascinating route it is.

The latest Jack Daniel’s 2021 Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof was picked based on its flavor profile alone. When it comes to finding these single barrel releases, Fletcher and Phillips are in a truly unique position. They have millions of barrels to choose from with so many variables of taste, texture, and proof that it’d make your head spin. That gives the duo the chance to take their time to really seek out what they’re looking for, beyond just “really, really potent whiskey.” Essentially, they don’t see any point in chasing the high-proof trend if what’s in the bottle isn’t drinkable.

To that end, Jack Daniel’s ended up bottling what might be the highest proof American whiskey ever widely produced. The bottle has a hefty 148.3 proof (Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled at 184 proof/92 percent ABV is above that, but that was an unaged expression). It’s so high that it’s officially a Hazmat bourbon (140 proof and above) that cannot be taken on flights due to volatility. The bottle also has to be stored upright. If it’s stored on its side, too much pressure will build in the bottle and the cork will pop or crack the glass. This isn’t whiskey for the light-hearted, folks.

I was lucky enough to get the first taste of this with Fletcher and Phillips last week (pictured far left below). Let’s dig into what’s in the bottle!