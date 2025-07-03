Hotels We Love: A Luxury Look Inside the New Grand Hyatt Deer Valley

Nestled in the breathtaking Wasatch Mountains, the new Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is redefining luxury in one of North America’s premier alpine destinations. This 436-room mountain retreat seamlessly blends modern elegance with rugged adventure, offering oversized accommodations, world-class hospitality, and unparalleled access to Deer Valley’s newest ski terrain. Whether you arrive for a powder-packed winter getaway or a sun-filled summer escape, the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley delivers an elevated experience that captures the essence of high-altitude indulgence. Dare I say it even gives Aspen a run for its money? Deer Valley has long been synonymous with pristine slopes, first-class service, and an uncompromising commitment to luxury, and Grand Hyatt Deer Valley takes that reputation to new heights. Expansive windows frame panoramic mountain views, while warm, sophisticated interiors provide the perfect retreat after a day on the slopes (or on your way to Apres Ski, because we don’t judge). With premier slope side access, this alpine sanctuary is already becoming the crown jewel of Deer Valley’s ever-evolving luxury landscape. PS: if the skiing in Deer Valley is good enough for the 2034 Olympics, it’s good enough for you.

WHY IT’S AWESOME: The Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is just the beginning of something even bigger—phase one of the new East Village, a development that promises to take this alpine retreat to the next level. Among the exciting additions is the hotel’s luxurious spa, set to open in June. But that’s just the start—the expansion will more than double the resort’s skiable terrain, introducing 17 new lifts, including a state-of-the-art gondola for effortless mountain access. Prefer to skip the ski route? No problem. The resort’s complimentary shuttle runs nearly every hour, making it effortless to explore everything Deer Valley has to offer. For those who appreciate art as much as après-ski, the hotel has curated a stunning collection of locally commissioned pieces that celebrate Park City’s rich history and culture. This gallery collective showcases works from Park City Fine Art, Pando Fine Art, The Prospect Gallery, and more—each piece adding a distinctive touch to the hotel’s visual storytelling and immersive luxury experience. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: Dining outlets are in no shortage here, with four on-site dining options. Dinner at Remington Hall is a must as are their Parker House Rolls. I’ve never paid $14 for bread at dinner, but rest assured they are worth every penny. They have a stellar collection of custom cocktails, including the Espresso Martini, which was classic and bold, and ranks right up there with the best of them. Another pricey experience that cannot, I repeat cannot, be missed is High Chocolate in the Living Room. Pinkies up when sipping your $39 Hot Chocolate (to be fair, it’s a $25 craft-made hot chocolate with an optional $14 spiked add-on featuring Frangelico, Bailey’s, or Rittenhouse Rye). The experience already includes a delicious red velvet cookie, but if you’ve got a serious sweet tooth and burned lots of calories on the slopes, upgrade to the one-tier dessert option for $18. And yes, they offer to-go boxes if you don’t finish your treats. Never had a dirty soda? Swap your morning latte at Double Blacks for Utah’s favorite bevy—you won’t regret it.

AMENITIES: 55-inch flat-screen HDTV with streaming

Wi-Fi Free

Mini-bar

Nespresso coffee maker

Air conditioning

Safe

Hairdryer

Telephone

Blackout curtains

Individual climate control

Bath robes and slippers

Iron and ironing board ROOM TYPES: With 25 different layouts and room types to choose from, the suites here are nothing short of spacious. But if, like me, you love a good balcony, keep in mind that only a handful of room types offer them.

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: Some of the best experiences in the area can be found right inside the hotel—unless, of course, you’re eager to venture across the street to hop on the Keetley Lift, where heated seats ensure a cozy start to your daily adventure. For an evening of entertainment, head to Hidden Ace, the hotel’s stylish basement speakeasy, where live local music from Park City’s vibrant scene takes center stage (typically Thursday through Saturday nights). THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE: Make a reservation at KAENO, a Mediterranean Bar and Lounge, and order a glass of white wine (you can bring your own bottle for a corking fee) and the Whole Branzino. Here you’ll find delicious food, lively cocktails, art, atmosphere, and people richer than the ones you met the night before. Time it for the hotel’s shuttle for a free ride there and back and use your $20 to tip the local musician.

BED GAME: Maybe it was all the adventure or the delicious cocktails at Hidden Ace, but we slept like babies here each night. Rating: 9.5/10 SEXINESS RATING: If you’re a mountain lover like me, this is the perfect sexy weekend getaway with your S.O. Rating: 9/10

THE VIEWS & PICS SPOT: The hotel’s hot tub offers a picture-worthy spot. Add a faux fur hat and some oversized shades and you’ve got your new profile picture ready to upload. BEST SEASON TO VISIT: If you’re heading to Deer Valley for the snow, there’s no crystal ball for predicting conditions, but March is my top pick for skiing. Just try to avoid Spring Break—unless you enjoy higher prices and dodging a swarm of ski school kiddos learning to “pie” on the mountain.