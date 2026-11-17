I’m old enough to remember people saying the festival bubble was about to burst 10 years ago. And while plenty of festivals have certainly left the scene since then, Coachella just sold out faster than ever, and this past weekend we celebrated the 12th edition of Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw. If anything, climate change has felt like a bigger threat to festival culture than people’s desire to attend (you might remember that even this hometown event had to shift dates last year because of rain). Fortunately, the weather cooperated this weekend, and Los Angeles’ most devoted music fans made their way to Dodger Stadium for two days of highly curated tunes. (Maybe the only misstep in the curation was when the between-set music started playing Robyn’s 2010 classic Body Talk straight through, an album I love, but one that barely got a head nod from the crowd.)

But as someone who has been going since the beginning, I am still taken by how Camp Flog Gnaw has better taste than any other music festival. Even as Tyler gets older, he’s still so tapped into what’s the coolest music happening right now and what’s next. The festival’s early years were so focused on Tyler’s original OFWGKTA crew that some forget you could also watch Trash Talk play in front of a skate ramp. Frank Ocean and Pharrell Williams headlined back then, extending Tyler’s universe to both his collaborators and influences, and doing something legendary before we knew just how rare a Frank appearance would be.

And over the years, the festival became known for booking artists before they blew up: Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, Kali Uchis, SZA, Playboi Carti, Steve Lacy, Turnstile, Billie Eilish, and many more. It also landed inspired top-line performances to anchor the experience, whether that was Kanye West or Lana Del Rey or Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem together. Camp Flog Gnaw has always managed to capture the moment and stay ahead of the curve. This year was no different. Watching sets from the likes of Jane Remover and 2Hollis, you could feel the future of music within reach. Or seeing Turnstile rip through their set in the dark, you could feel like one of music’s most exciting rock bands had fully arrived. Add a sense of local community like no other, and it’s no wonder we call this fest “the best” year after year.

Check out some photos from the festival below and tune in to our social channels for tons of coverage from this year’s event.