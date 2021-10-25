It hasn’t been easy but almost two full years into it, we’ve all learned how to find some semblance of “normal” amidst a global pandemic. But even with concerts, restaurants, travel, and movie theaters returning, many businesses have yet to bounce back. And smaller, immigrant/ minority-owned businesses have the toughest road to recovery. So when we reached out to Grammy-nominated vocalist and musician Kah-Lo for a new travel guide, the Nigerian born, Brooklyn based artist hit us back with a guide that highlights some of her favorite minority and immigrant-owned businesses in New York City — in an effort to give some shine and help them build back stronger than ever. Perhaps best known for her stunning collaborations with the likes of Riton, Idris Elba, Selena Gomez, and of course Diplo (“Give Dem” is still a banger), this summer brought the release of Kah-Lo’s debut EP The Arrival — and what an arrival it was. Across five tracks, Kah-Lo flexes her unique voice over club-ready bangers that fuse chest-rumbling house, disco, afrobeat, and sing-along vocal hooks, solidifying Kah-Lo as a musical force to be reckoned with. So queue up The Arrival and dive into Kah-Lo’s favorite minority-owned businessess in New York City, from her go-to smoothie spot to med spas to beloved eateries.

Vanessa Marc Spa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Marc Spa ®️ 🧿 (@vanessa_marc__) A black-owned full-service med spa in midtown, they get black skin. When my skin throws a tantrum or I just want a little one up in my maintenance routine, this is my go-to. I usually opt for the Oxygen Hydra Facial or the Justine Skye Glow named after another loyal client, Justine Skye. They also offer laser hair removal that is best for thicker hair and darker skin tones. Divine Flavored Catering View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divine Flavored Catering LLC (@divineflavoredcatering) I usually don’t like to order Nigerian food because I believe my mom cooks better, and I learned from her. However, this place beats anything I’ve ever tasted in the US hands down. The best Nigerian food in NYC in my opinion! They have an extensive menu of all types of Nigerian food, from Jollof rice to Efo Elegusi, and snacks like meat pie. They also offer portions large enough to cater.