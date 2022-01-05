A Solo Traveler’s Guide To Kauai: Where To Eat, Stay, And Play

PART I — Where to Play Explore Waimea Canyon View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Caldwell | Travel Writer (@chloeicaldwell) First of all, you’re going to need a rental car in Kauai. Uber is scarce here, and as a solo traveler, it’s nice to have easy transportation access at any time of the day. I spontaneously decided to upgrade my rental to a convertible, and it was 100 percent worth it. (As a rule of thumb, never leave any valuables in your rental car.) One of the best parts of my trip was simply cruising through the jungle with the top down and checking out the views. This was especially enjoyable when I drove through Waimea Canyon State Park, a ten-mile long and 3,000 feet-deep canyon where cliffside views are abundant. Waimea Canyon wasn’t originally on my itinerary, but a convincing DM from one of my Instagram followers persuaded me to change things up (again, the perks of solo travel!). I spent an afternoon driving through the state park, making stops along the way whenever something caught my eye or I noticed a line of cars parked on the side of the road. From miles of mountainous greenery to waterfalls and running creeks, the island’s vast natural beauty is on full 360-degree display throughout Waimea Canyon. At the top of the state park, there are lookout platforms where you can take in the views from up above. However, if you find yourself in Kauai during winter, then you’ll realize how quickly the weather can turn on its head. By the time I made it to the peak, it was completely foggy and absolutely pouring (AKA, bring a rain jacket). Luckily, the sun made its way back from behind the clouds on my way back down. I made one last stop in the canyon where I was met with a breathtaking double rainbow and mountain view. It was truly a magical moment that made the afternoon of driving and rain worth it.

Cacao Bliss & Mindful Snorkeling Tour

I've been loving Airbnb Experiences lately. These are first-hand, one-of-a-kind activities hosted by local experts. I knew I wanted to do at least one badass experience during my stay in Kauai, so I signed up for the Cacao Bliss & Mindful Snorkeling Tour. My guide took me on a short morning hike down to a small secluded beach that's typically only frequented by locals. He then led me in a meditation, served me a warm cup of ceremonial cacao elixir while sharing its various healing benefits, and joined me in the ocean for a swim. Unfortunately, the water was too rough for the snorkeling portion of the excursion, but it was certainly a morning to remember. This mindfulness experience was the perfect way to start the day, as it encouraged me to get in touch with nature, practice gratitude, and open up to the endless beauty that surrounds me — cheesy, I know, but… it's true! Check Out Wailua Falls There is no shortage of gorgeous waterfalls in Kauai. If you want to get up close and personal with one, head to Wailua Falls, a 173-foot fall on the Wailua River near Lihue. Not only is it incredible to see, but it's also convenient. You can drive straight up to the main viewpoint to check out the scene and take photos. This spot is great if you're on a time crunch but still want to fit in seeing the island's scenery between meals or activities. If you're feeling adventurous and don't mind getting a little wet, you can even hike down to the base of Wailua Falls. The trek down is a short distance, but it's often muddy and therefore slippery so it's a good idea to use caution and take your time walking down. As always, especially when traveling solo, it's a good idea to text someone where you're hiking and what time you'll be done.

Chill on the Beach

I mean, duh. You obviously can't spend time in Kauai without hitting the beach daily, even if that means you don't venture from the sand at your resort. There are a plethora of public beaches on the island, and each one seems to have its own character and charm. If you're on the North Shore of the island, a few notable beaches to check out are Hanalei Bay and Anini Beach. Both of these offer tranquil vibes and scenic ocean views with a jungle backdrop to match. Hanalei is more ideal for families and swimming, while Anini Beach is a great spot to chill out and enjoy a picnic by the water. For days on the South Shore, check out Poipu Beach, one of Kauai's most popular beaches. This is another good beach for taking a dip in the waves, as there are lifeguards, picnic tables, and showers nearby. There are also great spots to eat right by the main beach area so you can enjoy your lunch while you sunbathe. Tour the Kauai Coffee Estate

Have you ever wondered exactly how coffee is made? It's more intricate than you might think, and the Kauai Coffee Estate gives you a first-hand look (and taste) of the entire process. With over 4 million coffee trees grown on 3,100 acres, Kauai Coffee Company is the largest coffee grower in the U.S. The farm in Kalaheo offers personalized, guided walking tours where you'll learn about how the farm's coffee is grown, harvested, and roasted. You can also opt for a free self-guided tour and stroll through the grounds at your own leisure. After the coffee estate tour, you can chill out at the property's visitor center for coffee taste-testing and panoramic views of the fields and ocean. I spent an afternoon touring the Kauai Coffee Estate, and it was certainly the educational highlight of my trip.

PART II — Where to Eat South Shore Restaurants & Fast Casual: You can find everything from beachside resort restaurants to hole-in-the-wall small businesses throughout Kauai. As you can imagine, seafood is one of the primary delicacies of the island. If you’re craving fresh sashimi and sushi, head to Sushi Bushido. Tucked in the far corner of the Coconut Marketplace, a charming shopping center full of gift shops and eateries, Sushi Bushido is a locally-owned sushi bar with both unique specialty rolls and traditional favorites. Order the Lava Roll and Uni for a mouthwatering meal. As an LA sushi aficionado, I definitely vouch for this spot. For a more casual bite to eat by the beach that doesn’t skimp on taste, head to Puka Dog. Located next to Poipu Beach, Puka Dog serves Hawaiian-style hot dogs (or veggie dogs) slathered in a mess of tangy sauce and flavors of your choosing. A traditional Hawaiian-style hotdog is made with a freshly-baked bun wrapped completely around the dog. It’s then doused with garlic lemon secret sauce, a tropical-fruit relish, and locally-made mustard. It just might be the best wiener experience of your life. For a nicer sit-down outing and lively environment, I recommend Duke’s. I ended up here two nights in a row because I enjoyed the entire dining experience, from the ambiance to the food and fruity cocktails. Between the rainforest-like decor (including a waterfall fountain in the middle of the dining area), the live music, laidback vibes, and good grub, it’s a must-visit restaurant. I ordered the fish tacos and fish ‘n’ chips, and both offered a large portion that did not disappoint. To drink, I ordered the Lava Flow, a blended concoction of pineapple, coconut, and light rum erupting with strawberry. It was the ultimate island drink to celebrate my time in Kauai. Sweet but definitely tasty.

North Shore Restaurants & Fast Casual: I didn’t spend as much time on the North Shore, but I did get a taste of the local eats while I was there. If you want to do some shopping and taste the local fare, head to the center of Hanalei where you’ll find boutique shops, clothing stores, local bars, and eateries. Another must-visit spot for sushi lovers is Hanalei Dolphin’s Fish Market. Here, you’ll find specialties like teriyaki shrimp, sushi rolls and fresh sashimi, poke salad, ceviche, seafood chowder, organic salad mixes, and The Dolphin’s homemade salad dressings. It’s basically your one-stop-shop for all things fish. There are sit-down dining and takeout options available. I got mine to go for lunch on the beach. Another Hanalei hotspot is Tahiti Nui, a family-run and operated establishment that serves everything from specialty pizzas to coconut shrimp, baby back ribs, and macadamia-crusted chicken. It’s a great restaurant for a post-beach pick-me-up when you need to refuel from a long day in the sun. The menu also offers a selection of specialty cocktails and wine. Go for the Over the Rainbow Martini for a strong kick of Grey Goose Poire, passion fruit, lime, lemonade, and club soda. PART III — Where to Stay