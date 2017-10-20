Power Ranking McDonald’s Best Breakfast Sandwiches

We’ve all been there: Running out the door, already late for work, and in need of a quick calorie bomb for breakfast. We jump in the car, put on our favorite podcast, and head towards the job for another day. On the way, we have to make a stop for some fuel. For decades, McDonald’s has provided the quick release from morning hunger pangs before our day gets underway. Breakfast is so important to the fast food joint that it straight up saved them (and hurt the competition) a few years back.
Back in 1972, Santa Barbara McDonald’s franchisee Herb Peterson debuted his quick take on Eggs Benedict, the Egg McMuffin. It was a nationwide hit. The next big innovation came in 1985 when the Canadian bacon on the sandwich was switched out for a savory sausage patty — a real game changer. From there, McDonald’s has consistently expanded it breakfast sandwich menu to include 12 different sandwiches along with a smattering of other items.
But we’re not here today to talk about pancakes and wraps. We’re here to talk about the absolute best option you have when you screech into your next McDonald’s drive-thru with only minutes to spare before you’ll be ‘technically’ late for work. It’s about the perfect mix of buttery toasted bread, melty cheese, savory meats, and supple eggs. McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches are fast, easy, and cheap. And they’re almost always god-damn-delicious.
12. Sausage McGriddles
Well, this list has to start somewhere. There’s nothing really wrong here. It’s just a bit boring. It’s just a sausage patty between two McGriddles. That’s it. It kind of feels like you ordered a regular sausage with egg and cheese and they forgot the egg and cheese.
Who wants that? Go big or go home!
11. Sausage Biscuit
This one edges out the Sausage McGriddles simply because McDonald’s biscuits are nice and buttery and have more oomph to them then the sweet McGriddles. So, while there’s still a bit of a boring factor at play, this one is a little more filling.
Can’t argue with first place.
It’s really the best. Though, adding a second sausage patty is dangerously good too.
But if you’re doing the combo with the hash browns, why take a few months off your life? #onepattyforme
Oh, yeah, definitely throw in the hashbrown!
Sausage and egg biscuit. No cheese.
Don’t know if I can abide no cheese. But I’ll let it stand.
@Bitterpeace we love our commenters. But denying American cheese on anything won’t get you far with old @stevebramucci
The only acceptable reason to ever leave cheese off anything is severe lactose intolerance. (Note the word “severe”!)
@Man Behind the Curtain even then… There are wonder drugs to get you through.
I don’t like their sausage. In fact I think I just don’t like sausage. Bacon all day.
Fair enough. I will say, I have had their bacon and it was great. But, that quality varies too much.
Zach, I agree almost all of your list including the coveted number one spot. The Mayans were 5 years off. Rack up some debt and start smoking because this is most assuredly the end of days.
P.S. ” And let’s face it, the idea that an egg yolk is evil has been summarily debunked. ”
Do you even lift, bro?
I knew I’d eventually break through the rough exterior.
I guess the egg council got to me.
Those egg council creeps are everywhere! *Simpsons props*
Put the bacon egg and cheese biscuit at number 2 and bump the rest back one. Can’t argue with #1.
Fair.
The love for the bacon egg and cheese is tempting to give it another shot.
I abhor traditional breakfast sausage so I’ll take the Egg McMuffin at number one and the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit at number 2.
What about biscuits and sausage gravy???
I miss the Bacon Breakfast Bagel. Will it ever return?
Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit is rightly at Number 4, but something happened to your Number One slot. You left off the bacon, egg, cheese, and smooooshed hashbrown biscuit. Clearly the winner. Hashbrown must be properly salted, not too fresh but definitely not stale, and smooooshed between the biscuits.
McD’s used to have chicken biscuits which were great. But they stopped those here (though I found them in Vegas a few years back, not sure they’re around at all).
We went back and forth on including a menu hack, but landed on the classic menu.
Don’t let that stop you from loading up that hash brown though!
If my doctor can’t stop me from loading up the bacon, egg, cheese biscuit with a hashbrown I don’t know who can.*
(*answer – heart attack)
Mickey D’s Sausage McMuffin with Egg is the perfect breakfast sandwich. There cannot ever be any better.
Co-sign.
You left off the steak, egg, and cheese bagel, which is a great way to feel awesome about your life choices for 5 minutes before regretting those same choices for an hour or two. Other than that, I concur with the top 5. All-day Breakfast was a gift from the Gods.
They took it off the national menu. But, yeah, I totally hear ya!
Their biscuits never hold. OG McMuffin ALL DAY
Yeah, that’s why the steak biscuit is kinda bafflings.
I used to grab an OG McMuffin coming home from a bar shift around 3 in the morning. Perfection.
No complaints here. Where’s the fun in that
Guess we’ll just have to find another way to have fun…
*blushing*
I didn’t see the disclaimer that this was a paid post – not disclosing that anymore?