Adult Swim

Like many thousands of people yesterday, I went to McDonald’s to see about scoring a packet of their much-coveted Szechuan sauce. Brought back thanks to the overwhelming demand of fans the world over, Mickey D’s Szechuan sauce was originally offered by the fast-food giant back in 1998, as a tie-in to Disney’s Mulan. When the season three premiere of Rick and Morty was shown on Adult Swim on April Fool’s Day, the show’s cult-like following started to call for a sauce comeback — even leading to a fan-backed petition.

Now, with the third season having recently concluded, McDonald’s announced that, for one day only, their Szechuan sauce would be available at a select few locations starting at 2 pm on October 7th. Worth noting: the web page they’d set up for the event stated the details of the promotion, and was very clear about there being a limited supply. Specifically, “really, really limited!”

After seeing that one of the arches’ few select locations was only about a mile from my house, I made the short drive — arriving just prior to the 2pm launch time. I could tell immediately by the state of the parking lot that it was going to be a certain degree of chaotic. The drive-thru line wrapped around the building, while hoards of Rick and Morty fans (and, I assume, some regular customers unaware of what was happening) filed into the restaurant.

Inside, the line inside stretched from the front counter through to the back of the store, with another line spawning off the first, streaking out one of the other doorways. While McDonald’s tends to be the great equalizer as far as fast-food patrons go — beloved by small children and stoners alike — it was pretty easy to tell that this was a very Szechuan sauce-oriented scene.