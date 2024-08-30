Meet the Man Putting New England on the Whiskey-Making Map

When he first founded New England Barrel Company, James Saunders had no idea that the project, which began as an after-hours gig, would soon grow to become the region’s biggest whiskey brand. Over the span of four years, New England Barrel Company has risen to prominence, winning major awards and becoming the whiskey of choice throughout the six states representing its home base. The credit for that rapid ascent belongs to the visionary entrepreneur behind the brand, who began creating a template for diversifying the alcohol business after he became fed up with what he was seeing at local liquor stores in his backyard.

“What I was seeing take place really bothered me,” said James, “in 2017, I saw prices starting to tick up, and that continued at a steady pace for three years. I realized that the consumer didn’t have an opportunity to enjoy accessible whiskey for under $60 anymore. That’s when I decided I wanted to bring sanity back to the American whiskey space.”

James launched New England Barrel Company in September 2020, and despite the difficulty of launching a business in the heart of a pandemic, he has seen his company flourish. Winning awards from industry-leading tasting competitions like the San Francisco Wine And Spirits Competition has helped raise the brand’s profile among discerning whiskey enthusiasts, and strategic investment from the Diageo-backed incubator program, Pronghorn, has enabled New England Barrel Company to extend its reach outside of its home market.

“I wanted to work with (Pronghorn) because I know it’s not enough to find money for investment; you have to find smart money. For example, I didn’t know I needed to be a geopolitical expert to make whiskey, but having Pronghorn involved, I don’t have to be. They can marshall resources to help me overcome obstacles with the global supply chain for obtaining things like glass for bottles.”

New England has a rich culture of distilled spirits that stretches back to the time of George Washington when rum was all the rage, and the influx of imported molasses into Boston and Providence turned the region into our nascent nation’s biggest rum exporter. Since that time, however, its distilling success has seen a downturn due to shifting tastes, which saw rum fall out of favor as whiskey’s popularity grew. Today, New England is on the rebound, with just north of 30 distilleries calling the area home, and none of them are as nationally recognized as New England Barrel Company.

Still, even as New England has been rebuilding its distilling culture more recently, Covid presented a new set of challenges that caused several distillers to call it quits. James explains,

“We’ve seen a number of distilleries close, which is sad for the communities they’re in. I wanted to create a brand that would put New England on the map because this is not just about me. We’ve got some amazing small distilleries that need to receive recognition as well, and if my success can shine a light on them, that’s something we aim to spearhead.”