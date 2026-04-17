Straight up, Megan Thee Stallion is one of the hottest rappers in the game. Every year her presence elevates, and not just musically or visually — her partnerships, or overall brand awareness keeps ascending. 2026 appears to be no different, as she’s kicking off the year in style with a Cheetos ‘Pickle’s Back’ partnership that hits close to her Houston roots.

Houston is known as a hotbed for hip-hop, car culture, sports, and a varied culinary scene rooted in Southern tradition. Beloved for its diversity of ethnic influences, it’s no surprise that a trend like stuffing Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into pickles originated in Houston. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is having fun with that flavor combo with its new Pickle’s Back concept, which pairs Megan with famous rock maestros, Nickelback for a cheeky campaign. Leading up to the announcement, Megan was gracious enough to give UPROXX the inside scoop on the partnership and her food favorites in Houston and beyond.

How did your Pickle’s Back partnership come about? Did it have anything to do with the trend in Houston of putting Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in pickles?

I am from Houston and I always eat pickles and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos together. I got the call from Flamin’ Hot and they were like, “My girl, we need you again. Come over.” And I was like, “I got this. I was going to do this anyway.” So who better to put in a position to do this commercial?

What are some of your earliest memories of Cheetos?

I remember when I was in middle school, we used to have the Flamin’ Hot Baked Cheetos and we had this little stand where you can buy snacks and the lady in the stand would always have the baked Hot Cheetos and nacho cheese, and she’d drizzle nacho cheese in there. That would be my lunch for the day sometimes. So I’m not new to this. I’m very true to the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos family.

Did you grow up eating spicy food in general?

Lots of Tex-Mex, lots of Louisiana spicy food, southern spicy food in general. I’m a spicy girl.

I’ve read that you really like catfish and spaghetti, what are some local dishes growing up in Houston that people may not know about nationally that are amazing?

This is going to be the most random chicken place ever. It’s on my side of town where I’m from and it’s called Timmy Chan and it’s fried chicken. It’s Chinese food, okay? It’s very good. I will highly recommend 10 out of 10 anybody go try it if they want a little heartburn.

You’ve talked in interviews about going to the Galleria in Houston. If you’re going to the Galleria, what are you eating?

I’m so devastated because I heard that they closed down Grand Luxe that was right in front of the Galleria. That was my favorite thing to do when I went. That was my spot. I don’t know why they took it away, but I’m boycotting that decision. They need to bring Grand Luxe back.

What was your favorite thing to get at Grand Luxe?

Definitely a chicken Caesar salad. I loved the little Buffalo bites. The strawberry lemonade is very on point. Them huge ass cookies. I think they got avocado egg rolls up there, we running down the menu at this point. Grand Luxe was my favorite.

Knowing you’re from Houston; which is your favorite: Pappadeaux’s or Pappasito’s?

It’s tough and it depends on how I’m feeling because I love queso and Pappasito’s has some of the best queso ever and they have some of the best enchiladas ever, and margaritas. Pappadeaux’s has a really good selection of drinks as well. That’s a very tough question.

What’s your order at Whataburger?

I’m getting the patty melt, and this is probably going to be controversial, but I want the patty melt sauce and I want you to add a little mayo on there. And, I want spicy ketchup.

What is your favorite soul food restaurant in Houston?

My favorite soul food restaurant in Houston was Mikki’s Cafe. I don’t know if they still have it, but Mikki’s is definitely my favorite. The cabbage is so good. The Oxtail’s so good. They have some good sweet tea. Now I’m hungry.