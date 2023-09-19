Megan The Stallion has been talking spicy about her upcoming music. The “Bongos” rapper even shared a new twerk video, which left followers hot and bothered. So, the world of rap music is slowly but surely healing. The H-Town hottie’s extended partnership with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is yet another degree of heat for the Grammy Award-winner.

Today (September 19), the pair have launched their new initiative, Flamin’ Hot University. Last year, Megan lent her likeness to the brand by appearing in their Super Bowl commercial. This go-round, she’s getting involved in their outreach work. Flamin’ Hot University has released an exclusive merch line created by streetwear designer Melody Ehsan, including a Stallion Varsity Jacket, Hot Girl Club Sweater, and more.

Proceeds from the collection will go towards establishing a scholarship fund of $150,000 at Megan’s alma mater, Texas Southern University (TSU).

In a statement, Megan talked about the campaign, saying, “I had an absolute blast bringing Flamin’ Hot University to life and tapping into my love for food and fashion. But more than anything, I’m extremely proud that we were able to uplift TSU students, establish an impactful scholarship fund, support the Pete and Thomas Foundation, and promote the importance of education.”

Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, also said, “Everyone deserves to be their Flamin’ Hot self, but student loans can create a significant burden on college graduates — especially at HBCUs where students graduate with 19% more debt than those at non-HBCUs1. The Flamin’ Hot University scholarship fund at TSU was designed to ease some of the financial pressures student loans bring so graduates can focus on unleashing their hottest potential.”

