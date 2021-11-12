This New Rye Whiskey From Ireland Is A Must-Try

We’ve been talking a lot about rye whiskey lately. The gist is rye is taking the world by storm right now with expressions popping up all over, especially outside of the U.S. One of the newest additions to the rye style is coming from Ireland.

Irish Distillers created a micro-distillery that operates within their huge Midleton campus down in County Cork. Midleton is renowned for making the lion’s share of Irish whiskey with names like Powers, Redbreast, Paddy, and Jameson under their roof. Their micro-distillery focuses on one brand though, Method and Madness, which operates as a sort of Irish whiskey lab for unique mash bills, maturations, and blends.

Their latest release, Method and Madness Rye and Malt, embraces both the current trend of unique Irish whiskey drops and the world’s love of rye whiskey. We were lucky enough to get our hands on a bottle recently so let’s get into what’s in that bottle.