Michter’s 10-Year Bourbon Is Back! Here’s Our Review

It’s back! Michter’s Single Barrel 10-Year Bourbon Whiskey is starting to hit shelves around the country right now after a one-year hiatus in 2022. Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson held the release back last year as the barrels just weren’t quite there yet. This year, the whiskey was ready and after a bottling run, Michter’s 10-Year Bourbon is back on (some) shelves.

To celebrate the single-barrel 10-year-old bourbon release, I’m going to break down what’s in the bottle below. Spoiler alert — this is a great whiskey. It’s one of the most classic and quintessential bourbons on the shelf in the United States.

There’s a reason for that (though it’s a tad esoteric) — the care that both McKee and Wilson put into these expressions is apparent in the actual whiskey in the bottle. There’s a depth that goes beyond a well-built flavor profile into a ~ sense of something better and deeper ~ that just sings more on the senses and elicits a deep sense of feeling. From the first nose to the echo of the finish, you sense that there’s just more to this whiskey than your average one. And that’s what makes whiskeys like this so much more sought-after and, well, expensive.

Okay, that’s enough preamble. Let’s get to what’s actually in this new bottle of Michter’s.

