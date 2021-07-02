Modelo And UnidosUS Team Up to Support Hispanics’ Financial Empowerment

Despite being the largest and fastest-growing minority group in the United States, fewer than half of Hispanic people living in the country own a home, and the median weekly income of Hispanic workers is well below the national average. Additionally, Hispanics have disproportionately faced economic and health-related hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic, putting even more financial stress on an already historically disadvantaged community.

Yet, our country’s Hispanic community remains resilient and perseverant. In support of those who never quit, Modelo, through its Modelo Fighting Chance Project, is partnering with UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, to further strengthen Hispanic families’ financial security by expanding UnidosUS’ financial empowerment and homeownership programs.

“Discriminatory policies from well before the pandemic have placed Latinos at a huge financial disadvantage compared to other groups,” says Lautaro Diaz, UnidosUS Vice President of Housing and Community Development. “That’s why increased support for important initiatives like housing counseling can get families the help they need to pull themselves up and get through these difficult times.”

Modelo’s $250,000 contribution will directly support vital financial literacy programs through the UnidosUS National Homeownership Network, which enables families to build wealth and increase their financial mobility. Since its inception in 1997, UnidosUS’ National Homeownership Network has provided more than 590,000 families with housing counseling, helped more than 30,000 people to buy homes and prevented some 90,000 families from facing home foreclosures.

“Modelo has a tradition of honoring those who embody the fighting spirit and show grit, perseverance, and determination in the face of adversity,” says Greg Gallagher, Vice President of Modelo Brand Marketing. “We are proud to work with UnidosUS and to help support their mission to provide our core Hispanic audience with the necessary resources to build unified, prosperous, and resilient communities.”

To learn more about UnidosUS and Modelo’s partnership, as well as to learn more about the Modelo Fighting Chance Project, click here.