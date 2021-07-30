Even if it was technically created to last on the month’s long journey from England to India hundreds of years ago, the modern-day IPA feels more like it was customized for summer drinking. Crisp, refreshing, and filled with citrus, floral, and dank, piney, bitter hops — what more could a drinker want in a summer beer? West Coast, New England-style, and everything in between. Citra, Cascade, Centennial, Mosaic hops, we love them all. “I reach for any fresh IPA brewed with Citra hops if I want my thirst quenched,” says Reed Odeneal, co-founder and brewer Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida. “This superstar American varietal packs a heavy-hitting tropical aroma reminiscent of grapefruit, pineapple, passion fruit, and lime. It’s hard to find any other hop with such a bright palate.” Other drinks professionals also love the IPA in summer. So we asked them to share their picks for the best, most thirst-quenching, hoppy IPAs to drink this summer. Check out all of their answers below and click the prices if you want to try a few. Dogfish Head Hazy-O! Hayden Miller, head bartender of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami ABV: 7.1%

Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Dogfish Head Hazy-O IPA is a perfectly approachable (surprisingly sessionable at 7.1%) hazy IPA. The oat presence helps round out the IBU and citrius notes. Something that brings you the swimming hole vibe no matter your current locale.

Brooklyn Pulp Art Andy Shannon, co-founder of Candra Drinks in London ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Pulp art hazy IPA from Brooklyn Brewery, the packaging as always is on point, but the slight sourness of an IPA balanced with tropical notes makes it a great summer session IPA. Societe The Coachman Rose Krone, bartender at Hippo in Los Angeles ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Something I recently got into are Session IPAs, which are meant to be drank all day in the summer. They still have all the fruity, hoppy fun of an IPA, but are lower ABV so you can float above water all day at the pool crushing them back. My personal favorite is from San Diego’s Societe Brewing Co., The Coachman Session IPA.

Russian River Pliny The Elder Daniel Yang, lead bartender at Rosina inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas ABV: 8%

Average Price: $8 for a 16-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Pliny the Elder from Russian River Brewing Co. is a banger. In general, my palate doesn’t gravitate toward IPAs, let alone a double IPAs, but something about their unique floral, citrus, and pine aromatics paired with a beautiful bitter, forwardness and solid dry finish, leaves me weak in the knee’s (could be the alcohol content too). I grew up in Oregon, so pine notes bring out a touch of summer-based nostalgia. Best to grab this baby when you can, Pliny the Elder is often in limited supply. Terrapin Luau Adam Mason, cocktail specialist at LouVino in Louisville ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack Why This Bottle? I honestly love Terrapin’s Luau IPA. Orange blossom, passion fruit and guava combined to make an amazing fruit forward IPA that doesn’t overwhelm with high IBU factors but is still hoppy enough to pack that awesome bitter punch. Currently on tap at LouVino as well.