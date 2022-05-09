I have to admit, getting an unsolicited DM from MSCHF — the Brooklyn-based conceptual art collective famous for pissing off Nike, the Catholic Church, Vans, and a whole bunch of other brands — asking if you’d like to sample their latest drop feels …kind of unnerving. This is a brand that released chips in the flavors of horse meat and maggot cheese, after all. By agreeing to try their newest drop, would I become part of the art itself?

But when I clicked on the link for their latest launch — out today at 8:00 am PST (move fast) — I was transported to a website looking like it was designed by Kelvin Gemstone, which advertised something called Sacred Seltzer, a hard seltzer made from actual holy water. The site featured the phrase “get crunk on Christ!” and I mean… c’mon! It’s not every day that I get the opportunity to drink an art piece that’s sure to piss off religionists everywhere.

So I passed my address over to the people at MSCHF, and in return, they sent me a case of Sacred Seltzer, a variety pack featuring six cans in three flavors. As far as hard seltzers go, the flavors aren’t anything out of the ordinary, we’ve got cherry, mango, and lime, which are probably the three most common flavors across the world of hard seltzers. Each can is also only 5% abv, so this isn’t going to get you any drunker than White Claw. Meaning the real draw here (aside from the fact that it’s a MSCHF collectible) is the other 95% of the liquid — which is Holy Water, blessed according to official Catholic procedure on March 31st, 2022 in LA county California.

As far as MSCHF products go — which have included toaster-shaped bath bombs and satanic shoes with blood in them — Sacred Seltzer is pretty wholesome. Drunkenness is a sin but drinking in moderation isn’t and Sacred Seltzer only has 5% ABV and is 95% holy water. There isn’t anything in the bible about drinking holy water being a sin; in fact, as Ephesians 5:18 states, “And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit.”

MSCHF products are collectibles, so if this is the sort of thing that appeals to you, you’re probably not going to actually open it up and drink it. But how could you not be tempted? So we drank it for you. Could we taste the holy spirit? Did we see visions of God herself? Did we, in fact, get crunk on Christ?