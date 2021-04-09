Lil Nas X has been the talk of both the entertainment and style worlds for the past couple of weeks. He ruled the former as a result of his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” single, one that left fans divided due to its depictions of hell in its music video. Despite this, the song debuted at No. 1 on the singles chart this past week.
As for the style world, his “Satan Shoes” collaboration with MSCHF, which was a customized Nike Air Max 97 pair, brought even more controversy for more than the pentagram and single drop of human blood that was featured on the sneaker. MSCHF also earned themselves a lawsuit from Nike based on trademark infringement and trademark dilution claims, among other accusations. Now, more than a week after Nike filed the lawsuit, both parties have come to an agreement on the matter according to Billboard.
Nike and MSCHF’s settlement reportedly doesn’t see either party losing or gaining anything significant. The terms of it require MSCHF to ask all consumers of the “Satan Shoes” — as well as the “Jesus Shoes” that the company released years ago — to voluntarily return the sneakers for a full refund. A statement from Nike also notes that any purchaser who experiences a “product issue, defect, or health concern” as a result of keeping either pair should not reach out to them, but rather MSCHF.
The full statement from Nike on the settlement can be read below.
On March 29th, Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF over its release of Satan Shoes, which used a Nike Air Max 97 as the base. MSCHF also previously released Jesus Shoes, which used a Nike Air Max 97 as the base. In both cases, MSCHF altered these shoes without Nike’s authorization. Nike had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes or the Jesus Shoes.
Today, April 8th, Nike and MSCHF have agreed to settle the lawsuit.
As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, in order to remove them from circulation.
If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.
The parties are pleased to put this dispute behind them.