Lil Nas X has been the talk of both the entertainment and style worlds for the past couple of weeks. He ruled the former as a result of his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” single, one that left fans divided due to its depictions of hell in its music video. Despite this, the song debuted at No. 1 on the singles chart this past week.

As for the style world, his “Satan Shoes” collaboration with MSCHF, which was a customized Nike Air Max 97 pair, brought even more controversy for more than the pentagram and single drop of human blood that was featured on the sneaker. MSCHF also earned themselves a lawsuit from Nike based on trademark infringement and trademark dilution claims, among other accusations. Now, more than a week after Nike filed the lawsuit, both parties have come to an agreement on the matter according to Billboard.

Nike and MSCHF’s settlement reportedly doesn’t see either party losing or gaining anything significant. The terms of it require MSCHF to ask all consumers of the “Satan Shoes” — as well as the “Jesus Shoes” that the company released years ago — to voluntarily return the sneakers for a full refund. A statement from Nike also notes that any purchaser who experiences a “product issue, defect, or health concern” as a result of keeping either pair should not reach out to them, but rather MSCHF.

The full statement from Nike on the settlement can be read below.