All The Best National Donut Day Deals

Today is National Donut Day! That means no school, no work, nothing! Just. Donuts. Don’t even talk to a real human person today, just slap some googly-eyes on a donut and take a bite out of your new best friend. Just walk into one of the following donut establishments, give the worker the look, and they’ll sense why you’re there. They’ll sense your vibes and hear your churning stomach.

National Donut Day is unique amongst other national deal days because it’s one of the few that has some history and reasoning behind it. The food holiday has been recognized since 1938 — started by the Salvation Army as a way to celebrate the women who served fresh donuts to American soldiers in France during World War 1. Known as Donut Lassies or Donut Dollies, these women are often credited with popularizing the donut in the U.S. Generally, these national deal days are just a shameless way for fast food chains to get you in the door, today it’ll actually feel like we’re celebrating donuts for a reason.

Unfortunately, the National Donut Day deals aren’t as extensive as some of the other national deal days, but the chances of you walking away from somewhere with a free donut today are high. Be sure to check your favorite local donut shops to see if they’re getting in on the fun, too.

Cumberland Farms — Between 5-10 am receive a free donut when you order either a Chill Zone, HYPERFREEZE, hot or iced coffee, tea, or cappuccino beverage from Cumberland Farms’ new concept stores.

Duck Donuts — Receive a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut for free from any Duck Donuts location all day long on National Donut Day.