When I hear “underground warehouse party,” I can’t help but feel a little skeptical. Hundreds of people gathered in a dark space at a secret location? Slightly terrifying. But anyone who hits the warehouse party scene knows that at their best they’re incredibly safe and buttoned up. And also a ton of fun.

Nite Rinse, an LA and Denver-based warehouse events company, takes underground parties to the next level by creating a lineup of well-known and local DJs, integrating eye-catching art installations, and blasting party-goers’ eyes with epic laser shows that keep them dancing until the sun comes up (and often well-beyond). It also provides a unique and affordable music experience compared to your typical festival or concert.

According to the founders, “Nite Rinse was created to provide a platform for artists to share their sound and cultivate a space and community that values creativity and freedom of expression.”

Between the out-there outfits, bass-heavy beats, and neon lights, it’s safe to say that creativity and freedom of expression were oozing through the Nite Rinse three-year anniversary party at REELWORKS in Denver’s iconic RiNo District on Saturday, January 22nd. The lineup included Lee Foss and Westend, with support from local artists including CJ Music, HOUSEWIFE, and Josh Fedz.

If you need something to get you hyped for the weekend, check out the photos below. The scene from Nite Rinse’s three-year anniversary event is sure to put you in the mood to party.