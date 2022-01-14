Tulum, Mexico is known for its heavenly beaches, lush jungles, Mayan ruins, and upscale nightlife. While its natural beauty and incredible dining experiences have been buzzed about for going on a decade now, these aren’t the only things that make the secluded beach city worth a visit. Tulum is also the location for Day Zero, an annual festival that fosters, “a cosmic collision of ancient tradition and forward-thinking electronic music.”

10 years after its debut event, Day Zero returned to Mexico’s mystic (and downright magical) Mayan jungles in Tulum on January 10th. Music-lovers and party people from around the globe were quick to head back to the jungle for the return of Day Zero post- (more accurately mid-) pandemic. The annual music and arts festival is where ancient spiritual rituals, world-renowned performers, young partiers, and Alice in Wonderland-like characters collide. To kick off the new year, thousands of effervescent attendees immersed themselves in Day Zero’s colorful atmosphere for a day full of non-stop electronic, dancing, jungle views, and good vibes.

With three stages, a slew of LED lights, and smoke machines galore, the event’s top performers included Seth Troxler, The Martinez Brothers, Solid Groove superstar Michael Bibi, Carl Craig, DJ Holographic, Flying Circus’ Audiofly, and Pachanga Boy (among others). It’s safe to say Day Zero was a party to remember. If you missed out on the fun, check out the photos from Day Zero below.

The contagiously cool energy and vibrant visuals are undeniably electric.