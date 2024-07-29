It’s been two weeks since ODESZA teamed up with, SETUP, and SNAPDRAGON and completed the largest, most complex, and (above all things) emotional fan experience of the year. Now, we’re celebrating the team’s work by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the dedication and ambition that brought ECHOES to life.

“We always wanted to build something more and give back to fans,” Harrison Mills told Uproxx.

“All of us want to push the boundaries, all the time,” Clayton Knight continued.

With this focus, ODESZA worked alongside SETUP and SNAPDRAGON to transform the ECHOES concept into a reality: a physical installation welcoming ODESZA fans to the final three shows of their The Last Goodbye tour at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, WA. What’s amazing is that the collaboration started just two months prior to the reveal at the Gorge. And one thing is now obvious: none of it could have been possible without the power and performance of the SNAPDRAGON X Elite processor.

Every detail relied on the power of SNAPDRAGON, from the visuals and echoing sonics in the installation, the editing of the film itself, to the direct power of ECHOES built on the rogue environment of the Gorge.

“We’ve always had a bigger vision and now technology has gotten to a place where we can execute on a lot of these ideas,” Knight said. “Now seeing the renders on the computer to this finally coming to life, it really makes you think that the impossible is possible.”

The fourth part of this four-part series, “The Making Of ECHOES” (above) is a celebration of this incredible feat of turning ECHOES from a creative storyboard to a reality on the grounds at the Gorge. From the fan moments of pure joy to the crew working through the night making sure every last detail was perfect, and ODESZA’s reaction to ECHOES just hours before the first of their finale shows, it’s a powerfully moving wrap-up to a monumental event.