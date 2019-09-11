The #OneChipChallenge Is Back And Ready To Burn Your Mouth For Viral Fame

It feels like an eternity ago that people were eating a single chip to torch their taste buds and get some likes on social media. The #OneChipChallenge truly took over in 2018,

Time seems to work in weird ways in 2019, but it is, indeed, time for the return of the #OneChipChallenge. Paqui, the company responsible for a variety of fiery chips — including the single chip with Carolina Reaper pepper flavoring that’s more than enough to make grown men cry — announced that it’s finally back for flavor daredevils who want to punish their taste buds.

Paqui announced that the chip, which sold out last year when it took off as a viral challenge, would officially go back on sale online on Friday. On Tuesday, the company launched a presale for the One Chip Challenge, which comes in a coffin-shaped box and plenty of warnings about how hot it really is. That presale quickly sold out, which seems to indicate plenty of people missed out on their chance at viral fame a year ago.

The chip, which costs $6.99, is black this year, and Packi says it’s packed with even more spice this time around. Here’s a quick bit about what’s actually on the chip.

The #OneChipChallenge is back and the new, hotter-than-hell chip looks as deadly as it tastes. This year’s version contains a blue corn chip dipped in an intense amount of black seasoning made with the infamous Carolina Reaper Pepper, certified by the Guinness World Records as the world’s hottest chili pepper.

“For the last two years, we’ve received everything from love letters and polite requests, to absolutely desperate pleas for us to bring back the #OneChipChallenge,” Paqui brand manager Caitlin Moralic said in a release on Tuesday.

The chip’s packaging comes with a pretty strict warning: Wash your hands immediately after you handle it, and keep it out of the hands of children altogether. Paqui said the chip is a once-a-year specialty for the company, but it does stress it has other, less dangerous chips for you to try if you’re not looking to ruin your taste buds for a few hours.

However, if you’re feeling dangerous this year and want to give the chip a try, you should probably work fast on Friday and get it before it’s gone. Then make sure you have plenty of milk around afterward.