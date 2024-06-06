June 4th was National Cognac Day! And… we missed it (cognac hangover work as an excuse?). Anyyyyyway, The distilled grape spirit, which originated in the Charente region of Southwest France, has a history dating back to the 16th century. The mother of invention — necessity — gave birth to the nascent category with some help from Dutch traders at the time. Those tradespeople developed a taste for French wine but began distilling it to preserve the liquid on their journey home. After a little tinkering courtesy of the French locals, it was discovered that double-distilling the wine made for a more refined product and what we know today as brandy was born. Later, in the 17th century, French distillers created the Charentaise distillation process and helped standardize the specifications we still utilize today for designating Cognac. Some of the most important things to know about cognac are the following: Cognac must be made from grapes in one of the 6 designated growth areas, or “crus”, in Cognac: Bois Ordinaires, Bon Bois, Borderies, Fins Bois, Grande Champagne, and Petite Champagne.

Cognac’s regulatory board, known as the Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac, protects the category and enforces the rules surrounding the spirit.

Cognac must be made from a specific selection of grapes, with Collombard, Folle Blanche, and Ugni Blanc comprising at least 90% of the blend. The final 10% includes Blanc Rame, Folignon, Jurancon blanc, Montils, and Semillon.

There are several distinct designations in Cognac, such as Grand Champagne and Petite Champagne as well as a distinct system for categorizing the spirit based on its time spent in a cask. With regards to age, it begins at V.S. which is aged for a minimum of two years, all the way up to XXO which has spent at least 14 years maturing. While most people are familiar with the world’s largest Cognac house, Hennessy, which makes a plethora of quality products throughout their lineup, the other big houses like Rémy Martin and Courvoisier, along with smaller producers, are truly expanding the category and sparking a greater interest in new consumers. Simply put, these last days of spring are as great a time as any to explore cognac. Maybe you’ve been enjoying premium Cognac for decades, or perhaps you’re just now discovering the delights it offers. In any case, who doesn’t enjoy an excuse to both drink and learn more? So, to help you celebrate properly we’ve put together this list of 5 Cognacs that deserve your attention and will help you to gain a new appreciation for the category. Grab your nearest snifter and have a seat, these are the best Cognacs to enjoy on National Cognac Day and beyond. Martingale Cognac ABV: 40%

Average Price: $118 The Cognac: Martingale, named after the French word for doubling down, comes to us from the Thomas family which has been making Cognac for over a century and previously sold their eaux-de-vie to undisclosed prestigious houses. Now, proudly producing Cognac for themselves, this inaugural release from the brand was first released in 2023. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sugary, with golden raisins and crisp apple notes jumping from the glass at the outset. Honeycomb sweetness begins to emerge along with a slightly vegetal note. That vegetal aspect, reminiscent of celery seed, is fleeting but it adds nuance. Palate: Notes of sugary golden raisins lead the way, with specks of celery seed and black pepper adding intrigue, before it turns honey-like which persists through the finish with a touch of lemon zest. Finish: As mentioned the finish is bursting with light and refreshing notes like honey and citrus fruit and it concludes succinctly but not abruptly, allowing the mellow sweet notes to gently fade away, awaiting you to beckon your next sip.

Bottom Line: With a sweet, light, and overall approachable flavor profile Martingale Cognac would make a great highball, but it also does very well on its own making it an excellent entry-level option into the category. Hine Rare VSOP Cognac The Original ABV: 40%

Average Price: $73 The Cognac: This Fine Champagne Cognac (made with at least 50% of its grapes from Grand Champagne and the remainder from Petite Champagne) comes from the House of Hine. Hine, founded in 1763, is most notable for being the exclusive Cognac supplier to Queen Elizabeth II. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aromas of warm fig newtons, lemon zest, and custard begin emanating out of the glass at first. From there, notes of undercooked apple pie begin to blossom with the doughiness alternating in prominence with the sweet aroma of semi-cooked apples. Palate: Lots of brown sugar and fig inform the palate as it immediately comes across as deep without displaying an overwhelming depth. Make no mistake, this is a good thing. The complexity is restrained but the notes of dark sweetness — think chocolate chunks accented by allspice and earthiness — are impressively refined, making this an ideal treat for neat sipping. Finish: The finish adds a bit of oak and toffee, again well-refined. These complementary notes push the richness to a new degree, and their moderate length allows plenty of leeway for you to enjoy those flavors. Bottom Line: This straightforward but sumptuous Cognac from the House of Hine does a bang-up job of representing the entire category. Hine Rare is well-developed without veering into decadence and showcases a wonderful melange of prototypical Cognac notes. Consider enjoying this pour on its own, on the rocks, or in a Fine à l’eau to appreciate how the rich flavors it contains can evolve with the introduction of water. A. de Fussigny Grande Champagne VSOP Cognac ABV: 40%

Average Price: $70 The Cognac: A. de Fussigny has been produced since 1814 but they were long missing on U.S. liquor store shelves. As a Grand Champagne, this expression is made exclusively with grapes grown in the Grand Champagne cru and as a VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) it is aged for at least four years. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of dates and dark chocolate effuses out of the glass to greet the senses along with a surprisingly bright pop of nectarines and clementine. After allowing it some space to settle, there are notes of caramel and clove that develop on the nose in addition to some significant allspice.

Palate: The flavor of dates leads the way on the palate, it then blossoms. Beautifully introducing dark chocolate, a slightly floral note, coconut, and even a bit of caramel. The texture of the Cognac is slick, it delightfully coats your palate which allows you to pick up further tertiary notes like lime zest and vanilla pod. Finish: The finish is oak-laden, but the flavor of date syrup persists along with some sticky toffee providing balance. Sufficiently lengthy, the finish on this Cognac serves to enhance the experience by offering new notes and furthering the overall complexity of this nuanced pour. Bottom Line: The layers of complexity found in A. de Fussigny’s Grande Champagne are an absolute pleasure to unpack. This Grande Champagne Cognac from A. de Fussigny has a dense texture that does an admirable job of laying a foundation for the well-refined flavors to truly reach their potential. Whether you’re an experienced appreciator of Cognac or a newcomer to the category, this is an expression you will want to savor on its own. Rémy Martin La Coupe Cognac 300th Anniversary Limited Edition ABV: 40%

Average Price: $2,750 The Cognac: To mark the occasion of their historic 300th anniversary, the House of Rémy Martin released La Coupe, which is comprised of eaux-de-vie exclusively from the Grande Champagne appellation. The bespoke glass is coupled with its bespoke wooden case, a numbered certificate of authenticity, and a unique QR code that offers access to exclusive digital content. Tasting Notes: Nose: Stewed peaches, star anise, and dark chocolate waft out of the glass. The first impression of this pour can be summed up as singularly decadent. With allspice and wood varnish soon joining the party along with glacé grapes and sugared pie crust, the senses are appropriately primed to acknowledge that this will be an involute imbibing experience. Palate: A flavorful burst of lush, golden raisins and stewed peaches opens the door for butterscotch, cedar, allspice, and nectarines. Take a beat and compute it all after your first sip. As you return for a second sip, you’ll notice that each of the aforementioned notes is refined and they’re soon accented by chocolate mousse, white pepper, and glacé blueberries. Its chimeric complexity can be found in each sip. Finish: The finish is slightly burdened by oak, as it becomes dry, but that doesn’t curtail the evolution of flavors with stewed stone fruits continuing to shift and morph alongside the flavor of aged oak, toasted almonds, and coconut.