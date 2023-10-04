If you’re a bourbon or dark rum drinker and you’re not on the cognac bandwagon by now… what are you possibly waiting for? Fall is an especially great time to start enjoying this flavorful French, grape-based brandy. Grab a bottle, drink it neat, and enjoy the warming, rich, sweet flavor profile on a cool autumn night. The spirit — which gets its name from the city of Cognac and the surrounding wine-growing regions — is well-known for its complex flavor profile, featuring caramel, vanilla, dried fruits, spices, and other notes that all appeal to whiskey and dark rum drinkers. It even has various levels (VS, VSOP, XO, etc.) letting you know how long it spent aging in oak Limousin barrels. Don’t take our word for it though. The folks who bide their time behind the bar love this nuanced, exciting spirit even more than we do. That’s why we asked a handful of well-respected bartenders and mixologists to tell us the best cognacs to drink this fall. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks so you’ll know which bottles to add to your home bar cart. Camus Cognac VSOP Heidi Finley, lead bartender at The Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, Florida ABV: 40% Average Price: $60 The Cognac: Camus Cognac VSOP is a great fall cognac. You can simply sip it slowly and savor in the delight of all of the harmonious flavors. I also like to make a cocktail with Camus VSOP that includes St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, lemon juice, cinnamon, demerara sugar, and cardamom bitters called ‘The Perfect Pear’. Tasting Notes: It’s robust yet elegantly smooth with tastes of warm vanilla, bright orange zest, and a touch of baking spices, such as cinnamon and allspice.



Martell VSOP Aleksander Simic, bartender at Hutong in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Cognac: When it’s time to sip and savor in the fall, Martell Cognac VSOP takes center stage. It’s a complex blend of eaux-de-vie in which the youngest cognac has been aged for a minimum of four years in fine-grained oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Its aroma, redolent of plum, apricot, and candied lemon, perfectly complements the crisp autumn air. Martell VSOP is a delightful choice to warm your spirits during the fall season. Cognac Park VSOP Alex Barbatsis, head bartender at The Whistler in Chicago ABV: 40% Average Price: $55 The Cognac: Cognac Park VSOP is a great Cognac to drink on its own and it’s not crazy expensive to feel bad about using in a cocktail. It’s aged eight months in new oak barrels to extract bright sweet tones before being aged in mature casks for at least another three years. It’s perfect to enjoy on the rocks or in a negroni variation. Tasting Notes: This award-winning cognac is known for its fruity, floral, vanilla, honey, and spiced palate that makes it a perfect slow sipper on a cool evening. Monnet Sunshine Selection Cognac Alex Fitzgerald, beverage director at Paseo in Louisville, Kentucky ABV: 40% Average Price: $34 The Cognac: I love Monnet Sunshine Selection Cognac for the transition to Fall, as it has all my favorite aromas and flavors of summer and fall in one. This complex blend was matured for a minimum of two years in Limousin oak casks. Tasting Notes: The flavor is light and sweet, with notes of peach and apricot, perfect for those warm September days, but it also has some vanilla, cinnamon, and dried fruit notes reminiscent of the colder months ahead.



Remy Martin XO Ryan Smith Jr., assistant food and beverage manager at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami ABV: 40% Average Price: $250 The Cognac: Remy Martin XO is a great cognac for the fall months. This blend of hundreds of complex, hand-selected eaux-de-vie that have been matured for at least ten full years in oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Smooth and velvety with a nice weight that sticks to you when you drink. Warm and inviting with baking spices, vanilla, and subtle caramel that makes it great for a fall sip. Pierre Ferrand Ambré Alex Pisi, lead bartender at The Wells in Washington, DC ABV: 40% Average Price: $40 The Cognac: I have always enjoyed sipping on Pierre Ferrand Ambré. It’s a warming blend of Ugni Blanc and Colombard eaux-de-vie that is aged for at least ten years in French oak barrels giving it a well-rounded, nuanced flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Lively grape notes with juicy tones are balanced by carefully aging this cognac. Notes of bitter orange, caramel, and everlasting nuttiness make it amazing to sip neat, slightly warm, or in a sidecar.

Courvoisier VSOP Jared Bailey, bar manager at Soho Cigar Bar in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $46 The Cognac: Courvoisier VSOP is not only a fun word to say, but a soothing cognac to drink when the leaves start to change, and the temperature starts to drop. Tasting Notes: Boasting an unparalleled smoothness, it also carries tasting notes of dark grape, caramel, and subtle oak. It’s a can’t-miss cognac for the cooler months. Camus Borderies XO Dana Lachenmayer, head bartender at The Wesley in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $220 The Cognac: Without price limitations, Camus Borderies XO is one of the finest cognacs to sip on this fall. It’s the product of a single estate vineyard in the smallest cognac cru. Tasting Notes: This cognac is at once complex, velvety, and charming. A floral bouquet and palette is balanced with dried fruit, cinnamon, and pastry that leaves you wanting more. Pierre Ferrand 1840 Kira Collings, bar manager at Hearth and Hill in Park City, Utah ABV: 45% Average Price: $45 The Cognac: Pierre Ferrand 1840 is a fantastic cognac to drink in the fall. It is complex enough to enjoy sipping on it on its own and holds up well in a cocktail. I always enjoy making a sazerac with it. I follow in the footsteps of Death & Co and make their split base cognac and rye sazerac, perfect for sipping around a warm fire. Tasting Notes: The silky texture, cinnamon, and ginger give it a warm spice, with notes of caramel and stone fruit to round it out. Dudognon Reserve 10 Year Cognac Collin Frazier, head bartender at Great Jones Distillery in New York City ABV: 40% Average Price: $46 The Cognac: Dudognon Reserve 10-Year Cognac is a great pick for fall. It’s a fantastic spirit that delivers an intoxicating journey. It’s a Grande Champagne cognac that picked up a ton of fruit, vanilla, and oak during the aging process. Tasting Notes: From its dry floral aromatics to the mineral-driven finish, this cognac has a distinct brightness reminiscent of summer’s end, while hints of vanilla provide a coziness apropos of autumn.