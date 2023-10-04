Paris, the famed city of lights, is one of the finest travel destinations in the whole world. It’s so popular in fact that bedbugs apparently can’t get enough of the French city. According to many media outlets, the city has been hit with a pretty significant bed bug problem since the summer — with videos of bug sightings everywhere from the Paris Metro to movie theaters and the Charles de Gaulle Airport popping up on social media. And I know what you’re thinking, “But you can’t see bedbugs!” Well, these ones are so big that you can in fact see them, which adds an extra level of disturbing to the whole story. This is a huge problem because Paris is set to host the Summer Olympics in 2024, which will bring visitors from all across the world into the already hot tourist destination, potentially exposing millions to the nasty little creatures. It’s gotten so bad that Paris’ Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire has asked the government to step in. @wanderlustfulrosie BE CAREFUL IN PARIS !!!! There is a bed bug infestation problem!! 😭🪳🪳🪳 ‼️NEVER book Hotel Montana La Fayette they are literal SCAMMERS who let you sleep w bed bugs & then scam you of your money by lying and refusing refunds. Please do your research on the hotels in Paris and spend a little more – check reviews, check online and ask to see the rooms before you go in. I cant let it take away my experience of beautiful Paris but this all defs cost me a lot of time, money and emotional energy trying to sort this in the limited time i had there so want to warn others !! #paris #bedbugsinhotel #bedbugsinparis #parishotel #parisaccomodation #paristips #paristipsandtricks #traveltok #traveltiktok #paristravel #travelfrance #eurosummer #europesummer #europetravel ♬ hi erica – Cameron Même dans le TGV y’a des punaises purée 😪 @OUIGO pensez a désinfecter vos trains, merci pic.twitter.com/PG72erKWLV — NaNa Afi (@_LaTogolaise) September 22, 2023 But how much of this is overblown? It’s hard to tell. Let’s explore the available information out there.

How Bad Is The Bed Bug Problem In Paris? @deesmaray #bedbugs #paris #subway #crazy #disgusting #fyp #viral #tiktok #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Deesmaray Aside from the videos appearing on social media, CBS News reports that Paris companies specializing in the treatment of insect infestations say they’ve been “overwhelmed” in recent weeks. However, it should be noted that we haven’t come across a story that gives any information on who these alleged companies are, so it’s not entirely easy to look into. All we have to base this on is social media reporting, news sites regurgitating similar information, and the fact that the French government has responded to the issue. Also, many of the videos posted by news sites (like the video below) seem sensationalized as f*ck. Where is this B-roll footage from? What’s with the dude spraying for bugs? How much of this is actually from France? @dailymail Bed bugs seen crawling over seats on Paris trains and buses as France battles ‘invasion’ of the insects. #fyp #france #bedbugs #paris #insects #gross ♬ original sound – Daily Mail What Are The Best Tips For Travelers? You’re going to want to be vigilant if you’re staying at a hotel. As we mentioned before, bedbugs aren’t always visible to the naked eye so be sure to investigate the sheets, bed frame, and underneath the bed in your hotel looking for blood spots, or anything that resembles pepper grounds on the pillows or sheets. That said, larger and more expensive hotels know how social media works and they’re sure to be vigilant about managing the issue. According to the EPA, adult bed bugs are about the size of an apple seed and are long and brown with a flat oval-shaped body. Younger bed bugs can be translucent or white and may be invisible to the naked eye. A good DIY recipe for combating bedbugs is rubbing alcohol, but it’s safe to say if you see traces of bed bugs in your hotel room, it’s probably a bigger problem than you can fix.

What Places Should You Avoid? @americanfille Bed bugs in Paris #parisbedbugs #bedbugsparis #paris #bedbugs ♬ original sound – Amanda Rollins This entirely depends on how paranoid you are. For every video showing the horrors of the bed bug situation in Paris, there are videos of people who are being understandably cautious but haven’t actually seen any bed bugs and instead give in to pure hearsay. Videos have claimed bed bugs have been spotted in movie theaters, public transportation, and the airport but what are you going to do? Not go to movie theaters? Take public transportation? Fly? You’re really not going to take public transportation in Paris? We’re not convinced. Look I’m not saying give yourself over to the bed bug overlords willingly, but if the Paris bed bug situation is really as rampant as people are making it out to be, there is nothing you can really do aside from walking around outdoors. Luckily… Paris is a beautiful city, so enjoy your walk! How Has France Responded? @xandrapohl I am terrified of the bed bugs in paris um going to lose my mind ♬ original sound – xandra According to Politico, this Tuesday French Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau urged calm in an interview with France Inter claiming that there is “no reason for a general panic,” and explaining that the city has not been “invaded by bedbugs.” CNBC reports that France’s transport minister, Clément Beaune, echoed Rousseau’s concerns to French Broadcaster BFM TV on Wednesday, telling reporters