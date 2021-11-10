Tasting Notes On The 2021 Parker’s Heritage Collection Limited Edition

The yearly drop of Parker’s Heritage Collection Limited Editions is often the most anticipated whiskey drop of the year. The releases from Heaven Hill — which honors the memory of their former Master Distiller Parker Beam — are very limited editions that are pulled deep from the company’s rickhouses. This year’s drop continues on the brand’s “heavy char” trajectory but with a wheat whiskey instead of a bourbon. Essentially, what we’re getting this year is a one-off and very unique edition of Heaven Hill’s Bernheim Wheat Whiskey, which is pretty exciting for fans of the brand out there.

Before we dive into what’s in the bottle, yes, this is a very rare bottle of whiskey. That means outside of very high-end whiskey shops and horse-trading for bottles, you’re not going to find this one randomly sitting on a shelf. In short, you have to want it and you have to then put in the work to get it. Good luck out there, folks!

Okay, let’s get into the latest release from Heaven Hill’s legendary Parker’s Heritage Collection.

