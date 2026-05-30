Hotel EDC Brought PLUR To The Pool Deck

There’s an eternal truth that nobody at an EDM festival will say out loud while their heart rate is racing and the bass is rearranging their vital organs: the music is not the point. The point — if we’re being our most honest — is… ~~~vibes~~~. It’s the connection (both literal and metaphysical) with the other 30,000 people at the festival. The moment when you look around and feel a true connection to the other bouncing bodies.

And that is the whole premise behind Insomniac’s Hotel EDC, hosted this year at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas. The idea is simple: Take EDC’s PLUR mentality (Peace, Love, Unity, Respect) off the Speedway and bring it to the elevators, the coffee line, and a pool deck. A pool deck, I might add, that hit harder at 2 p.m. than some main stages do at midnight.

Most festival-adjacent hotels sell you a bed and a parking spot and stay out of your way. Hotel EDC does the opposite. It still feels… a lot like the festival, just dialed down and supporting (to a relative degree) your midday recovery. You check in, and they hand you a Headliner Party Pack. It’s not trash swag, either. The bathrobes are the stuff of legend, and you’ll see them dotting the fest itself. The bucket hat is reversible and tempting to add to any outfit with the sun hammering down.

THE REAL HOTEL EDC HEADLINER:

I want to be honest about my condition. I was at the festival until 6 a.m. each night and didn’t key back into my room until 8. The daytime version of me was a husk — powered by Dunkin’ iced coffee. And the thing that resurrected me wasn’t a nap. It was the pool between 2 and 6 p.m., that golden window before the last sleep of the day and the long shuttle back out to the Speedway.

The Insomniac day-party sets were real selectors reading a crowd that was 21-plus, sun-buzzed, and balanced between “still recharging” and “ready to get back at it.” When I rolled out of my room around 2 pm each day, I actually started at the mellower Kassi Beach pool, then moved over to the EDC-programmed pool around 4ish. V

egas is, as we all know, the #1 pool party city on earth. But by importing EDC energy to the Virgin Day Club, Hotel EDC created the best pool party I’ve seen in all my Vegas adventures.

THE FOOD:

Kassi Beach House does coastal Italian, and on a body running on fumes, it’s exactly the type of light-but-solid sustenance you want. The standout is the flatbread with ricotta, whipped to a cloud and run through with honey. It’s sweet-and-savory, scooped up on bread that arrives poofy and warm. Best dish on the menu hands down (and I tried most of it).

If I had to gripe, Kassi Beach’s much-raved-about canestri vodka pasta ran a touch sweet for me, the cream tipping the tomato past where I’d want it. More spice or more vodka would have balanced it well. Not a huge complaint, just worth noting. Overall, let’s give Kassi Beach an 8 — a strong one — dragged up by that whipped ricotta and the excellent service out at the pool.

Lucia Mexican Grill is the other on-property option I tried, and it was well-liked by my whole squad. The menu starred big portions for bodies that skipped breakfast. The taco combinations are where the kitchen gets clever, mixing textures and heat in ways that make you want to order a couple you wouldn’t normally reach for. The shrimp tacos are my top pick (and here again, I tasted the full lineup).

THE BOTTOM LINE:

If the real truth about EDM festivals is that they exist to manufacture connection, then putting the connection in the hotel — at the pool, in the elevator, on the shuttle, over tacos — doesn’t dilute it. It deepens it. I’m surprised more festivals don’t do this. And the free shuttles to the Speedway are the quiet exclamation point — a massive time- and money-saver that also turned transit into one more spot where the crowd got to sync.

Connection isn’t a perk at Hotel EDC. It’s the whole point. Which is exactly why I liked it so much.