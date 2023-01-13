If you type in the phrase “winter beers” into Google or your favorite search engine, you’re going to get a ton of results featuring stouts, porters, barleywines, Scotch ales, and other malty, bolder, and darker beers. You won’t see many (if any) lists featuring pilsners. But we believe that if you were to make a list of beers that are appropriate literally any time of year, the pilsner has to be there.

While we enjoy the crisp, slightly sweet, highly refreshing flavor of a well-made pilsner in the heat of the summer, who’s to say it isn’t just as memorable on a cold winter day? The way we see it: there’s no wrong time of year to enjoy a crushable beer. Pair it with heavy winter foods for a lighter, complementary beer or sip it while you binge your favorite streaming shows on a frigid winter night.

Now that we’ve given you a thirst for a well-made pilsner, it’s time to drink some. To find them, we went to the professionals for help. We asked some popular craft beer experts and brewers to tell us their favorite pilsners to drink during the winter months. Keep reading to see them all.

Schilling Alexandr

Jessica Eaton, assistant taproom manager at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham, Massachusetts

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $13 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

Alexandr Czech Style Pilsner from Schilling Beer Co. I still drink this in the winter because it’s refreshing and easy to drink year-round. A great take on the classic Bohemian pilsner style.

Tasting Notes:

It has tons of malt flavor and notes of bread. It is crisp and clean, and a slightly earthy hop bitterness on the finish.

Jever Pilsener

Phil Markowski, brewmaster at Two Roads Brewing in Stratford, Connecticut

ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

I drink Jever pilsener from Germany any chance I get. The key is to find it reasonably fresh, which can be a challenge. I like Jever for its bracing bitterness and ultra-clean fermentation. What do you expect, I’m a brewer! Even on the coldest days of winter, I savor those major IBUs. No matter if it’s 10 F or 80 F, I never tire of this excellent pilsner from the Fatherland.

Tasting Notes:

Cracker-like malts, wet grass, floral hops, and a bitter finish. What’s not to love?