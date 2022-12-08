Underrated Craft Pilsners (That Still Work In Winter), Ranked

We believe that while certain beer styles fit better during specific times of the year, there are also beers that can easily be enjoyed any day and any old time. Winter, spring, summer, or fall. And there might be no better, do-it-all, any-time beer than the classic, crisp pilsner.

Just think about it…

If you had to commit to one beer style to drink in the middle of a long stretch of humid summer heat AND the frigid, winter chill, which style would you want? We think the pilsner is the only correct answer. This straw-colored, crisp, easy-drinking beer goes down easy whatever the weather.

Since pilsners are great any time of year, they’re also a perfect respite from the robust, rich stouts and porters of the season. But instead of simply grabbing just any pilsner, we suggest trying something a little underappreciated and undervalued. Keep scrolling to see eight great underrated pilsners, ranked by overall flavor.

8) Upland Champagne Velvet

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

We know that Miller High Life is referred to as the “Champagne of Beers,” but it doesn’t have the word in its name and it definitely doesn’t mention velvet anywhere. This crisp, easy-drinking pilsner’s name conjures up images of velvet paintings, good times, and no-frills beer.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is all cereal grains, sweet malts, citrus, and light pine. It’s not overly exciting by any means. The flavor follows suit with light citrus, caramel malts, and gently bitter pine. It’s not a very flavorful beer. It’s light, fairly watery, and… serves its purpose.

Bottom Line:

Upland didn’t make this beer to blow the beer community away. They made it to bring back a crisp, easy-drinking, no-frills beer. That’s all it is.

7) Destihl Normal Pils

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This German-style pilsner is named for the city where Destihl is brewed (Normal, Illinois). It’s known for its light pale color, floral hops, and bready malts, it’s a crisp, refreshing beer for any time of year.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find light citrus zest, bread-like malts, sweet cereal grains, and lightly floral hops. The palate follows suit completely with caramel malts, citrus, and herbal hops. It’s crisp, sweet, and fairly simple.

Bottom Line:

Destihl Normal Pils might be the most aptly named beer. It tastes just like a “normal” pilsner. It’s not going to blow your mind, but it’s pleasant enough to come back to again and again.

6) Breakside Pilsner

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $12.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

This crisp, simple German-style pilsner has been brewed by Breakside since 2012. It gets its classic flavor from the addition of Pilsner and Carapils malts as well as Hallertau, Liberty, and Mittelfruh hops.

Tasting Notes:

Before your first sip, you’ll find aromas of cereal grains, sweet honey, bready malts, and floral hops. Drinking it reveals a more bready malt backbone followed by light citrus, honey, and herbal, earthy hops at the finish. It’s well-balanced but fairly light in the flavor department overall.

Bottom Line:

If you’re looking for an easy-drinking, classic German-style pilsner with little to no frills, this is a great beer choice for you. If you’re looking for more flavor, look elsewhere.

5) Highland Pilsner

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This straw-colored, 5.5% ABV German-style beer is authentic as American-made pilsners can get. Brewed with both German hops as well as German malts, it’s known for its clean, crisp, slightly sweet, floral flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

Bready malts, honey, cereal grains, lemon zest, and freshly cut grass greet your nose before your first sip. The palate is highlighted by notes of cracker-like malts, fresh hay, cereal grains, citrus zest, and herbal, floral, slightly bitter hops. It’s light, refreshing, and balanced.

Bottom Line:

Highland Pilsner is a great beer for authentically made American pilsners. Its German malts and hops give it a traditional flavor profile that’s sure to impress pilsner fans.

4) TRVE Cold

ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $11.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This 4.9% ABV Kellerpils-style beer is made with a mix of Colorado malts and Czech hops and yeast. It’s a crisp, balanced beer that bridges the gap between old-world techniques and American craft beer.

Tasting Notes:

The nose is a symphony of sweet grains, yeast, citrus peels, fruit esters, and floral, herbal hops. The palate continues this trend with more yeast, bready malts, freshly cut grass, lemon zest, and herbal, earthy hops trying everything together. The finish is dry, crisp, and refreshing.

Bottom Line:

TRVE Cold is a little different from some of the other pilsners on this list — it’s a kellerpils, sublimely dry and highly drinkable.