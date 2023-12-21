Wait, drop that Chewy Bar! Spit out that Quaker cereal!

The Quaker Oats Company has just recalled a bunch of products. Okay, sorry, we may have oversold the danger you’re in, but we’re approaching the holiday weekend and we don’t want you to spend it sick to your stomach. You’re welcome.

Quaker Oats has just announced a voluntary recall of its granola bars and granola-based cereals due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The products in question include a variety of different granola bar products under the “Chewy” name, including those found in variety packs, and certain Quaker Oats cereals that have been sold at big box stores throughout all 50 states across the country, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and Spain.

All of the products have “Best By” dates in 2024, so if you’ve picked up any of these Quaker products in your most recent market run, you should dispose of them ASAP.

Luckily, Quaker has not received any confirmed reports of illness related to the products in the recall yet, so don’t make yourself the first.

The full list of products is below, if you’d like to see more specifics regarding the dates or need a visual of the products in question, be sure to hit up Quaker’s press release here.