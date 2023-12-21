Wait, drop that Chewy Bar! Spit out that Quaker cereal!
The Quaker Oats Company has just recalled a bunch of products. Okay, sorry, we may have oversold the danger you’re in, but we’re approaching the holiday weekend and we don’t want you to spend it sick to your stomach. You’re welcome.
Quaker Oats has just announced a voluntary recall of its granola bars and granola-based cereals due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The products in question include a variety of different granola bar products under the “Chewy” name, including those found in variety packs, and certain Quaker Oats cereals that have been sold at big box stores throughout all 50 states across the country, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and Spain.
All of the products have “Best By” dates in 2024, so if you’ve picked up any of these Quaker products in your most recent market run, you should dispose of them ASAP.
Luckily, Quaker has not received any confirmed reports of illness related to the products in the recall yet, so don’t make yourself the first.
The full list of products is below, if you’d like to see more specifics regarding the dates or need a visual of the products in question, be sure to hit up Quaker’s press release here.
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip,
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Cookies& Cream
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Variety
- Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
- Quaker Chew Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars S’Mores
- Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Quaker Chew Dipps Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
- Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
- Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores
- Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
- Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cerael
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
- Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate & Almonds Flavor
- Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
- Quaker on the Go Snack Mix
- Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy
- Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
- Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Smartfood, SunChips, and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
- Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, and More.