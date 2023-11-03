Well, folks. The holiday season is almost upon us. And other than being in collective denial about the end of another year approaching (how is it almost 2024?!), I think there’s one thing we can all agree on: we need a vacation. Pronto. So in the spirit of giving, I’ve collected the most fire flight deals from the U.S. to Europe, Latin America, and Asia all right here in one convenient place!
Thank me later. Or with a surprise Venmo or whatever.
Flight prices change daily, so click the booking link to get the most up-to-date offers and don’t come for me if it’s gone up! Also, remember to pack light because you’ll probably pay a hefty fee for a checked bag with some of these fares! I’ve been seeing fewer and fewer airlines include a carry-on, too. As usual, the criteria for this list are as few stops as possible and no torturously long layovers. Google Flights is my go-to website for the best flight deals, but be sure to book directly with the airline in the clickable links provided.
One last thing — always check Secret Flying for last-minute and surprise fares. Plus the X hashtag #errorfares.
DEPARTING FROM: New York
JFK to Paris, France $390
Nov. 24 – Dec. 2, nonstop
Google Flights & Norse
JFK to Barcelona, Sain $420
Nov. 30 – Dec. 8, nonstop
Google Flights & American Airlines
JFK to Roatan, Honduras $382
Nov. 28 – Dec. 5
Google Flights & American Airlines
DEPARTING FROM: Denver
Denver to Liberia, Costa Rica $264
Nov. 23 – Nov. 30
Google Flights & Frontier
Denver to Rome, Italy $448
Nov. 22 – Dec. 6
Google Flights & United
Denver to San Juan, Puerto Rico $189
Nov. 23 – Nov. 29
Google Flights & Frontier
DEPARTING FROM: Los Angeles
LAX to Paris, France $466
Dec. 11 -18
Google Flights & Delta
LAX to Lisbon, Portugal $451
Nov. 30 – Dec. 7
Google Flights & United
LAX to Guatemala City, Guatemala $277
Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
Google Flights & Avianca
DEPARTING FROM: Washington D.C. Area
Dulles to Paris, France $316
Dec. 4 – 19
Google Flights & Play
Baltimore to Sint Maarten $383
Dec. 10 – 16
Google Flights & Spirit
DEPARTING FROM: Chicago
O’Hare to Mexico City, Mexico $296
Nov. 24 – Dec. 7, nonstop
Google Flights & Volaris
O’Hare to Athens, Greece $448
Dec. 1 – Dec. 8
Google Flights & Delta
O’Hare to Dubai, United Arab Emirates $775
Dec. 4 – Dec. 19
Google Flights & Delta
DEPARTING FROM: Atlanta
Atlanta to Barcelona, Spain $420
Dec. 1 – Dec. 7, nonstop
Google Flights & Delta
Atlanta to Cancún, Mexico $192
Dec. 3 – Dec. 12, nonstop
Google Flights & Frontier
Atlanta to Tokyo, Japan $985
Dec. 3 – Dec. 18
Google Flights & Air Canada
DEPARTING FROM: San Jose, CA
San Jose to Tokyo, Japan $508
Dec. 7 – Dec. 13, nonstop
Google Flights & ZIPAIR
San Jose to Dublin, Ireland $433
Dec. 1 – Dec. 8
Google Flights & United
DEPARTING FROM: Seattle
Seattle to Amsterdam, Netherlands $464
Dec. 3 – Dec. 11, nonstop
Google Flights & Delta
Seattle to Cartagena, Colombia $435
Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
Google Flights & American Airlines
DEPARTING FROM: Florida
Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico $90
Dec. 3 – Dec. 9, nonstop
Google Flights & Frontier
Fort Lauderdale to Aruba $171
Dec. 11 – Dec. 20, nonstop
Google Flights & Spirit
Miami to Mallorca, Spain $435
Dec. 1 – Dec. 7, nonstop
Google Flights & Air Europa