Flight Deals Winter
Uproxx/Merle Cooper
Life

The Top International Flight Deals Between Right Now And Christmas 2023

by: Uproxx authors

Well, folks. The holiday season is almost upon us. And other than being in collective denial about the end of another year approaching (how is it almost 2024?!), I think there’s one thing we can all agree on: we need a vacation. Pronto. So in the spirit of giving, I’ve collected the most fire flight deals from the U.S. to Europe, Latin America, and Asia all right here in one convenient place!

Thank me later. Or with a surprise Venmo or whatever.

Flight prices change daily, so click the booking link to get the most up-to-date offers and don’t come for me if it’s gone up! Also, remember to pack light because you’ll probably pay a hefty fee for a checked bag with some of these fares! I’ve been seeing fewer and fewer airlines include a carry-on, too. As usual, the criteria for this list are as few stops as possible and no torturously long layovers. Google Flights is my go-to website for the best flight deals, but be sure to book directly with the airline in the clickable links provided.

One last thing — always check Secret Flying for last-minute and surprise fares. Plus the X hashtag #errorfares.

DEPARTING FROM: New York

NYC Melanie
Unsplash

JFK to Paris, France $390

Nov. 24 – Dec. 2, nonstop
Google Flights & Norse

JFK to Barcelona, Sain $420

Nov. 30 – Dec. 8, nonstop
Google Flights & American Airlines

JFK to Roatan, Honduras $382

Nov. 28 – Dec. 5
Google Flights & American Airlines

DEPARTING FROM: Denver

Denver to Liberia, Costa Rica $264

Nov. 23 – Nov. 30
Google Flights & Frontier

Denver to Rome, Italy $448

Nov. 22 – Dec. 6
Google Flights & United

Denver to San Juan, Puerto Rico $189

Nov. 23 – Nov. 29
Google Flights & Frontier

DEPARTING FROM: Los Angeles

LAX Melanie
Unsplash

LAX to Paris, France $466

Dec. 11 -18
Google Flights & Delta

LAX to Lisbon, Portugal $451

Nov. 30 – Dec. 7
Google Flights & United

LAX to Guatemala City, Guatemala $277

Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
Google Flights & Avianca

DEPARTING FROM: Washington D.C. Area

Dulles to Paris, France $316

Dec. 4 – 19
Google Flights & Play

Baltimore to Sint Maarten $383

Dec. 10 – 16
Google Flights & Spirit

DEPARTING FROM: Chicago

Chicago
Unsplash

O’Hare to Mexico City, Mexico $296

Nov. 24 – Dec. 7, nonstop
Google Flights & Volaris

O’Hare to Athens, Greece $448

Dec. 1 – Dec. 8
Google Flights & Delta

O’Hare to Dubai, United Arab Emirates $775

Dec. 4 – Dec. 19
Google Flights & Delta

DEPARTING FROM: Atlanta

ATL Melanie
Unsplash

Atlanta to Barcelona, Spain $420

Dec. 1 – Dec. 7, nonstop
Google Flights & Delta

Atlanta to Cancún, Mexico $192

Dec. 3 – Dec. 12, nonstop
Google Flights & Frontier

Atlanta to Tokyo, Japan $985

Dec. 3 – Dec. 18
Google Flights & Air Canada

DEPARTING FROM: San Jose, CA

San Jose CA Mel
Unsplash

San Jose to Tokyo, Japan $508

Dec. 7 – Dec. 13, nonstop
Google Flights & ZIPAIR

San Jose to Dublin, Ireland $433

Dec. 1 – Dec. 8
Google Flights & United

DEPARTING FROM: Seattle

Seattle to Amsterdam, Netherlands $464

Dec. 3 – Dec. 11, nonstop
Google Flights & Delta

Seattle to Cartagena, Colombia $435

Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
Google Flights & American Airlines

DEPARTING FROM: Florida

Miami Mel
Unsplash

Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico $90

Dec. 3 – Dec. 9, nonstop
Google Flights & Frontier

Fort Lauderdale to Aruba $171

Dec. 11 – Dec. 20, nonstop
Google Flights & Spirit

Miami to Mallorca, Spain $435

Dec. 1 – Dec. 7, nonstop
Google Flights & Air Europa

