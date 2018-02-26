The #MeToo Movement has ushered in a growing awareness of issues around consent, assault, and harassment. In an effort to add to the discussion, we’re preparing a post that will help provide answers to well-intentioned men who may not feel comfortable asking their questions in public.
Instead, we’re asking readers to submit their queries anonymously to us. In one week, they will be vetted and passed along to a group of women — including Sara Benincasa, Sovereign Syre, Elle Stanger, Cate Young, Emily Morse, Chauntelle Tibbals, and Casey Brienza. These women will provide responses and help explain points of confusion. This will all be compiled and published in the days to come.
If you have genuine, open-minded questions for which you have never received satisfactory answers, please submit them for use. They will remain completely anonymous.
i’m not gonna waste any of the “experts'” time cause this shouldn’t ever be an issue for me but the one thing I’ve wondered about is how do you establish culpability for a regrettable interaction where both parties were intoxicated?
Like could a guy say a girl raped him because he was drunker than her and therefore less able to consent than her?
Who are these experts and what are their credentials? I only see one that could even be classified as an expert with a sociology background.
@Whatitiz73 there’s a team of 20 women. Each of whom has spoken and written extensively on topics of feminism and human sexuality. We vetted them and are very happy with the list. Expertise is not only dictated by degrees.
No, they don’t but neither does having a tight 5 minutes about it for the comedy club.
The reason I asked was because it took a little digging for me to even try to find the answer to my question. It might be helpful for anyone compelled to ask to include that in the article so they feel like they are getting a legitimate answer.
this is bullshit! hahaha experts? hahahahahaha
Define what an expert is to you?
expert -someone with more sense than to participate in a pandoring exercise by a website that specializes in articles like what cake i should be eating this month and has headlines like “dr pimple popper has a new show”. i see other weaknesses in your setup but i refuse to help you with your click bait shenanigans.
The No True Scotsman fallacy aside, the post is in no way intended to grab clicks. It will most closely align with [uproxx.com] in spirit. We really want to contribute to an important discussion. If you feel like that isn’t something we have a right to do because you find something published in the TV section to be beneath your standards, then that seems like a you problem. We’ll just keep forging ahead in the life section and covering our beat: food, drink, style, social justice, counterculture, and travel.
@uproxx hires bad writers “pandering” not “pandoring” — so…. you’re wrong about literally everything.
Whenever you can’t argue with someone, point out a word they misspelled to prove your intellectual superiority.
Wait, I did actually respond without pointing out the spelling error, so do I get a cookie?
I see this is going well for you.
Yeah, it’s a little depressing that even trying to have an open, supportive dialogue about consent is shut down.
Aziz had a bad date. Your expert is already wrong.
You’re a real charmer.
@Alia Stearns Charm level aside, he’s not wrong. Aziz was railroaded on this.
That may be one of the questions that is getting answered.
@Alia Stearns I assume your comment was sarcasm and meant to be a personal put down. You’re really not doing much to help your cause here. Also, kudo’s on the professionalism.
Assume what you need to.
Nice list of “experts” a couple of failed comedians, a hooker and a couple of sociologists.
This should be SO insightful. Will this be anything like the anti gun speeches where the speaker doesn’t know the names of any of the parts?
Above all, they are smart women who understand the topic at hand.
I can see why you’re concerned. Luckily, the women involved know the names to all of their parts. So rest easy.
Moving on. Are you suggesting that the other half of a sexual partnership should not have a seat at the table to discuss consent?