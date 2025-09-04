“Iconic” is an adjective thrown around far too casually in 2025, but when it comes to sweet treats, few embody that word quite like Oreo and Reese’s. The sandwich cookie and peanut buttercup are a category onto themselves, and we have these two… dare we say, “iconic” snacks to thank (or blame) for that. Both Reese’s and Oreo experiment with new flavors and product offerings on a constant churn, but the melding of the two is not something we had anticipated. So when we were offered an early sampling, we were game to give the products a spin. And of course we ranked them, because at the end of the day you’re probably only going to buy one of these. So we did it for you! Not because we’re totally obsessed with cookies or anything. Anyway, let’s dive in.

3. Oreo Reese’s Peanut Butter Cookies Price: $4.88 The peanut butter from the inside of a Reese’s, now on the inside of an Oreo sandwich, and we have to rank it against TWO types of peanut butter cups that have Oreo inside them? Not really a fair comparison and while we don’t rank the cookies above the cups, they’re worth your time in their own right – the Reese’s creamy but textured peanut butter filling works exceptionally well between two classic Oreo cookies. The result is a richer than usual Oreo, with a sweet and nutty aftertaste that ratchets the tasty and craveable factor up a notch. Bottom Line: Oreo’s really pumps out the special and seasonal flavors, to the point where we’ve contemplated ranking Oreo flavors. If we do end up calling our own bluff at some point, the Reese’s collab would probably rank pretty high on that list. But in this list, they’re at the bottom! 2. Reese’s Oreo Mini Cups Price: $4.98 The mini cups seem like they’d be the top pick, but the smaller more stout version of the peanut butter cup is less well-proportioned in its layers. The mini cups’ thicker peanut-butter Oreo crumble interior is a bit grainier than its thinner hockey puck-style cousin, with bigger Oreo cookie bits and a thicker white chocolate cream top layer. The top “chocolate” layer mimics the creamy sweet flavor of the Oreo cookie filling, while the chocolate and peanut butter elements of the cups taste identical to any Reese’s cup you’ve already had. The only knock here is the very sweet creamy aftertaste, but the peanut buttery and crunchy initial bites sort of balance it out. Bottom Line: Let’s be clear, the mini cups taste great and we’re splitting hairs here in service of the rankings. Anyone caught popping a bunch of these should not be looked down upon.