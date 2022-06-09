The Impact Of Parks In Urban Communities And How You Can Help

Spending time outside and enjoying nature is something we all can appreciate. Whether you’re an avid adventurer or leisurely wanderer, visiting nearby parks, beaches, and other outdoor public spaces adds freshness to our everyday lives. While getting outside is an ingrained component in many of our weekly routines, this privilege isn’t accessible to everyone, especially those in underserved metropolitan areas and urban communities.

Many members of these communities don’t have easy access to parks in their own local area, with the larger state parks and national parks being even harder to get to. While this may seem daunting, there are organizations and resources taking action to shift the narrative.

Outdoor recreation brand REI has teamed up with Trust for Public Land — a non-profit organization that creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come — to spark a conversation about park equity problems and the importance of communities having access to public parks.

If you’re ready to learn more about how REI and Trust for the Public Land are helping community members unlock the full potential of the outdoors, watch the video above. Environmental activists Kiana Kazemi and Brendan Shane, the Climate Director of Trust for the Public Land, discuss how you can be a part of the progress and support movements like this.